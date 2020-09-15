JEE Main Counselling 2020: JoSAA Registration from 6 October at josaa.nic.in, All You Need to Know

Students who have qualified JEE Main 2020 will be able to apply for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling from October 6. The process will include several steps such as registration, choice filling, locking of choices, allotment seats, payment of seat accepted seat.

There will be two rounds of mock tests before the main counselling process will begin and will be followed by seven rounds. As per the schedule, the registration process and choice for filling for academic programs under JoSAA will end on October 15 by 5 pm. The first round of seat allocation will be on October 17.

JoSAA 2020: Registration

Candidates will first have to get themselves register on the official website - josaa.nic.in. They will be required to enter their JEE Main 2020 application number and password to log in to the portal.

Once logged in, the details will automatically be retrieved from the database. Candidates are advised to check the details before proceeding with the registration.

JoSAA 2020: Choice filing

Once successfully registered, candidates will be required to select their choice of course and institute from which they want to pursue their engineering degree.

JoSAA 2020: Mock seat allotment

There will be two rounds of mock seat allocations to make the candidates acquainted with the process. After the mock test, candidates will be given a chance to change their preferences.

JoSAA 2020: Seat allotment and fee payment

There will be a total of seven rounds in the process. Candidates will be given seats on the basis of merit, category, selected preferences and availability. Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm by paying the fees. They will also have to visit the institute for verification of the document.

JEE Main 2020 result was declared on September 11. A total of 24 students secured 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam. Telangana has maximum 100 percentile scorers at 8 followed by Delhi with 5, Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.