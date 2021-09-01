JEE Main Day 4 Exam Analysis: 12th Syllabus Dominated, Math was Toughest

Students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main fourth session today - September 1 - found the exam to be moderately difficult. Students reported that most of the students’ questions in the exam were from the class 12 syllabus and fewer questions were asked from the class 11 syllabus. Section-wise, mathematics was rated as the comparatively toughest among sections followed by physics and chemistry was the easiest of all the sections.

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, said, “The exam was on expected lines. Mathematics was toughest among sections and had most questions from probability, calculus, algebra, and trigonometry."

“Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. In physics, numerical based questions were lengthy. Students felt this section was lengthy but easy. Chemistry was easiest with most questions being directly from NCERT," said Ramesh Batlish, expert FIITJEE.

This is the second last attempt at the engineering entrance exam this year. The last exam is pending on September 2. The result for the fourth session and the rank list will be released around September 10. Those who made it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced - IIT entrance from September 11 onwards, as per the schedule.

