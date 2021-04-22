Demand for Holding JEE Main After CBSE 12th Board Exams, JEE Advanced, College Admissions to be Impacted

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session has been postponed. Several students and academicians are divided on whether or not it was a viable move considering there are four attempts offered this year. However, the delay would result in a deferred result. Since JEE Advanced is conducted based on Mains results, it too can face a ripple effect. As of now, the IIT entrance test - JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on July 3.

While two sessions of JEE Main have seen the participation of over 11 lakh students, combined. The April and May sessions hold more importance for students who had skipped a year to prepare for the engineering entrances. Saurabh Kumar, National Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes said, “For students who have dropped a year and preparing after class 12th, it as a blessing in disguise. Students need to use this time to practice more and revise their class 11th syllabus. Although the majority of students are happy with this decision, bright students who wanted to prove their mettle are disappointed. These students need to remain their focus.”

Nitin Vijay, MD - Motion Education, VP - Byju’s JEE NEET Division said that the delays in 2021 exam can have a domino effect and can lead to the postponement of JEE Advanced, JEE Main 2022, and entrance exams for private colleges. In such a time, students need to “stay focused" and practice mock tests and revise chapters.

Students would be more benefited from the move if the revised dates are announced after conducting boards for class 12, suggested Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, JEE, Aakash Educational Services. “Students find it hard to jumble between boards and JEE. It would make things more streamlined for them if the revised dates are announced after board exams so they can prepare and attempt for each exam - boards, and entrance - after a more focused attempt. Most of the students have already appeared in the last two sessions of JEE Main and this would help them in improving their score for NIT or IIT entrance," he said.

Retaining focus during a time of pandemic accompanied by an indefinite wait is making students worried. Namrata Jha, a Delhi-based student preparing for JEE Main said, “I don’t feel that there was any need for this postponement, because the number of JEE Mains this year has already been increased from 2 to 4, and one attempt is in May too. So students could have decided to not give this attempt if they wanted to. Postponing exams also create uncertainty and distress, and postponing April JEE Mains wasn’t necessary”.

Students who have scored 98 percentile score and above need not focus on JEE Main and rather start preparing for JEE Advanced, suggested Ramesh Batlish, Managing Partner- FIITJEE Noida & Mentor-FIITJEE East Delhi.

“There will be two types of students, one who have taken both the attempts. For these students, there is not a chance for too much improvement. If a student has got 98 percentile or above, they should focus on JEE Advanced already. Students who have scored decently and wish to improve score in Mains should take mock tests for JEE Mains and start preparing for JEE Advanced as advanced will give them a more in-depth perspective of every chapter."

He also suggested students to revise NCERTs from time to time as these will not only prepare them for Mains but also keep them in touch with Board exams.

