Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

JEE Main Exam 2020: Top Engineering Colleges in India and Abroad

The JEE Main Exam 2020 allows a candidate to take admissions in various undergraduate engineering courses in Indian universities and institutes, including IITs and NITs.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 3, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JEE Main Exam 2020: Top Engineering Colleges in India and Abroad
Representational Image

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is yet to take a decision on conducting the Joint Entrance Examinations 2020 for this year. The JEE Main Exam 2020 was postponed earlier in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE Main Exam 2020 allows a candidate to take admissions in various undergraduate engineering courses in Indian universities and institutes, including IITs and NITs. If you are also looking forward to apply for admissions to some of the top engineering courses across India and abroad, here’s a look at some of them:

According to the NIRF 2020 Rankings, here are the top 10 engineering institutes:

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: IIT-Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: IIT-Indore

Engineering colleges other than IITs in NIRF 2020 Ranking list:

Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka

Rank 14: Anna University

Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela

Rank 17: Jadavpur University

Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 19: NIT-Warangal

Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering

Rank 23: NIT-Calicut

Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Rank 32: Amity University Noida

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology

Rank 36: Delhi Technological University

Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology

Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra

Here is the complete list https://www.nirfindia.org/2020/EngineeringRanking.html

Apart from India, these are the top 10 institutes in the world according to the QS subject ranking 2021:

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: University of Cambridge

Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Rank 6: University of Oxford

Rank 7: Imperial College London

Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Rank 9: Tsinghua University

Rank 10: National University of Singapore

Read the complete list here

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading