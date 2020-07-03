JEE Main Exam 2020: Top Engineering Colleges in India and Abroad
The JEE Main Exam 2020 allows a candidate to take admissions in various undergraduate engineering courses in Indian universities and institutes, including IITs and NITs.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is yet to take a decision on conducting the Joint Entrance Examinations 2020 for this year. The JEE Main Exam 2020 was postponed earlier in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The JEE Main Exam 2020 allows a candidate to take admissions in various undergraduate engineering courses in Indian universities and institutes, including IITs and NITs. If you are also looking forward to apply for admissions to some of the top engineering courses across India and abroad, here’s a look at some of them:
According to the NIRF 2020 Rankings, here are the top 10 engineering institutes:
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: IIT-Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: IIT-Indore
Engineering colleges other than IITs in NIRF 2020 Ranking list:
Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka
Rank 14: Anna University
Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology
Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela
Rank 17: Jadavpur University
Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 19: NIT-Warangal
Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering
Rank 23: NIT-Calicut
Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science
Rank 32: Amity University Noida
Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology
Rank 36: Delhi Technological University
Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology
Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University
Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra
Here is the complete list https://www.nirfindia.org/2020/EngineeringRanking.html
Apart from India, these are the top 10 institutes in the world according to the QS subject ranking 2021:
Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Rank 2: Stanford University
Rank 3: University of Cambridge
Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
Rank 6: University of Oxford
Rank 7: Imperial College London
Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore
Rank 9: Tsinghua University
Rank 10: National University of Singapore
Read the complete list here
