JEE Main Exam 2020: Top Engineering Colleges in India and Abroad

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is yet to take a decision on conducting the Joint Entrance Examinations 2020 for this year. The JEE Main Exam 2020 was postponed earlier in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The JEE Main Exam 2020 allows a candidate to take admissions in various undergraduate engineering courses in Indian universities and institutes, including IITs and NITs. If you are also looking forward to apply for admissions to some of the top engineering courses across India and abroad, here’s a look at some of them:

According to the NIRF 2020 Rankings, here are the top 10 engineering institutes:

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: IIT-Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: IIT-Indore

Engineering colleges other than IITs in NIRF 2020 Ranking list:

Rank 13: NIT-Karnataka

Rank 14: Anna University

Rank 15: Vellore Institute of Technology

Rank 16: NIT-Rourkela

Rank 17: Jadavpur University

Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 19: NIT-Warangal

Rank 20: Amrita School of Engineering

Rank 23: NIT-Calicut

Rank 27: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

Rank 28: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 29: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

Rank 30: Birla Institute of Technology & Science

Rank 32: Amity University Noida

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Rank 34: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 35: Malaviya National Institute of Technology

Rank 36: Delhi Technological University

Rank 37: Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

Rank 38: Birla Institute of Technology

Rank 39: Aligarh Muslim University

Rank 40: NIT-Kurukshetra

Here is the complete list https://www.nirfindia.org/2020/EngineeringRanking.html

Apart from India, these are the top 10 institutes in the world according to the QS subject ranking 2021:

Rank 1: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Rank 2: Stanford University

Rank 3: University of Cambridge

Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Rank 5: University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Rank 6: University of Oxford

Rank 7: Imperial College London

Rank 8: Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore

Rank 9: Tsinghua University

Rank 10: National University of Singapore

Read the complete list here