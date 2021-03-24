JEE Main March Final Answer Key Released: Here's How to Calculate Marks Before Result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main held in March at its official website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result will be based on the final answer key. Students who have appeared for the exam can calculate an estimated score based on the answer key.

Students need to keep their response sheet with them and the final answer key and then award themselves +4 for every answer key that matches with the response sheet and deduct one mark for a wrong attempt. For the question which a student has not attempted, they can give 0 marks - no addition or deduction. This should give students an estimate of their score.

Based on the initial feedback received from students and experts, the March attempt was comparatively tougher than that of the February session. Most students found the mathematics section to be comparatively tricky. Experts too had believed that the number of conceptual questions was higher in the March session which might make it tougher for some students. Read the full analysis here

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link in the top left tab

Step 3: PDF will open, dowload

Step 4: Answer key available!

In case a student is not happy with their score, they can appear again for JEE Main 2021. The next exam will be held in April and the last attempt will be held in May. Best marks in all attempts by a student will be calculated while creating the rank list.

In the March session, comparatively fewer students appeared for JEE Main exam as in the February session. In March, a total of 6,19,638 candidates had registered while for February the registration was at 6.52, 627. In the March session, some students from the February session have also appeared again to improve their scores.

A total of 6,19,638 candidates registered to appear for the exam. Of the total, most of the students - 4.28 lakh were male students followed by 1.97 lakh female and two transgender candidates. The exam was held across 792 centres. Most of the students - 579759 - opted to take the exam in English followed by 19497 students who opted to take the exam in Hindi. From this year onwards, the JEE Main is being held in 13 regional languages. As many as 20382 candidates opted to take the exam in other Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.