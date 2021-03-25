JEE Main March Result 2021 out: Here is How to Check Marks; Know Percentile Formula, Tie-Breaking Criteria

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2021 result for the March session conducted earlier this month. The result has been released on the NTA website - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Candidates may check the same using their application number and date of birth. Out of over six lakh students who took the exam, as many as 13 students have scored a perfect 100 percentile. This is more double the number of 100 percentile holders in the February attempt when only six students scored cent percent score.

Visit https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ in your browserThe result page will open, click on the link to view itKey in the log in details to view your scorecardDownload and save for future use

The scores are available in percentile and for now no ranks will be released. The final rank list will be released on the basis of all four sessions. The first session of JEE Main 2021 was held in February in which nearly 63000 students have appeared. The remain two sessions will be held in May and April.

No scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates and they are advised to download their score from the JEE (Main) website. There shall be no provision for re-valuation/re-checking of the score. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

Percentile scores is calculated on the basis of the relative performance of all the aspirants who appeared in the examination. The marks secured by the examinees are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session. This means percentile scores indicates the percentage of total candidates who have scored equal to or below the highest marks scored by candidates.

Formula to calculate percentile score of a candidate is: 100 X number of candidates appeared in the particular session with a raw score equal to or less than the highest score is divided by the total number of the candidates appeared in that session

According to official website, the percentile scores is calculated up to 7 decimal places to reduce ties.

In case two or more students score the same marks, NTA will resolve their tie by giving first preference to candidate who has scored more in Mathematics, followed by Physics, if the tie persists, preference will be given to candidates who get more marks in Chemistry. If the tie still continues, candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses will be given the top rank.

Only the All India Rank (AIR) is used for admissions through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)/Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to NITs/ IIITs/ CFTIs/ SFIs/ Others. The All India Rank shall be compiled and declared after conduct of the remaining two sessions - Session 3- April 27 to 30 and Session 4- May 24 to 28.