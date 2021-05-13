Now, JEE Main Must for Technical Entry to Indian Army After Class 12

Candidates seeking enrolment in the Indian Army under the technical entry scheme will have to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains too. The Army has changed the eligibility criteria for candidates who are commissioned to Army after class 12. The JEE Main will be an additional requirement to the existing criteria of having studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics as major subjects in class 12 with 70 per cent marks. Those who successfully clear the entrance are trained at Training Academy. The cadets on completing training are commissioned as a lieutenant.

“JEE Mains has been made obligatory for TES-46 course", the Indian army said in an official notice. The online applications for TES-46 will open at joinindianarmy.nic.in by July-August. To be selected candidates have to clear a selection interview followed by a medical exam.

JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam. Candidates who clear JEE Main are eligible to seek admission to engineering colleges. Those who clear the exam with a rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced - the IIT entrance exam. The same will now also be eligible for the TES scheme.

This year, the JEE Main is being held four times a year. The number of attempts has been doubled as relaxation for students whose academic year has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates are free to select the number of times they wish to appear for the exam. The final rank will be created on the basis of the best score obtained by a candidate. The JEE Main is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

For the current session, two attempts of the JEE Main have been conducted while the remaining two attempts are yet to be held. The JEE Main May and April attempts have been postponed due to the pandemic and the revised dates are yet to be announced.

