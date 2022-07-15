JEE Main, NEET Aspirants Can Now Get Fee Classes by Amazon Academy, Here's How

Amazon Academy has introduced a 15-day free trial for its one-year live learning course — Ultimate Study Packs, for JEE Main and NEET aspirants. Students will be able to enroll for the free trial to attend classes for a batch of their choice, without entering any payment details during the enrollment process.

As part of the trial, students will receive guidance sessions by Amazon’s academic guides who will provide tips to help start exam preparation journey. Students will also receive access to all practice and test content along with one-on-one chat based doubt support during the 15 days trial period.

Amazon Academy has also launched a monthly subscription on study packs for class 11 and 12 students, starting at Rs 299 for a standard pack. It is Rs 1499 for a premium pack and Rs 3400 for the ultimate pack. The monthly subscription is applicable across Amazon Academy courses. Students can now avail free trial sessions for the Ultimate Pack for 15 days.

“With the complete subscription of the packs, aspirants will be able to receive regular guidance sessions with academic guides for personalised study calendar and exam strategy tips. The plan will provide complete subject coverage and enable students to achieve high retention with regular revision schedules to achieve success in both, board and competitive exams,” it said.

Commenting on the offering, Amol Gurwara, Director of Education, Amazon India, said, “At Amazon Academy, our aim is to provide high quality educational content and test preparation services to JEE and NEET aspirants at an affordable price. With the launch of monthly subscriptions and free trials, we aim to support Class 11 and 12 students who are looking for reasonably priced courses for a holistic preparation of competitive exams. With the launch of this new subscription offer, our learning experience and courses are accessible to students at prices as low as Rs 299 per month.”

