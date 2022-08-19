JEE Main, NEET, CUET: Why Are Competitive Exam Aspirants Protesting Across India?

Aspirants of NEET, JEE and CUET have been demanding a re-exam. While CUET was marred by technical glitches, NEET had different irregularities including the bra removing row in Kerala and a mix-up of English and Hindi papers in several centres in Rajasthan. Engineering college aspirants have demanded the third attempt at JEE Main too as their exam was marred by several glitches and protests.

Students from different streams and states have now launched a joint protest against the exam conducting body — National Testing Agency (NTA), and marched towards Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They have also took to the social media platform, Twitter, with the hashtag, #ChaloJantarMantar.

CUET 2022 aspirants have asked for a re-test citing last-minute centre changes and technical glitches during exams due to exams have been postponed. While medical students want the NTA to conduct a NEET 2022 re-exam for the medical entrance test thus allowing them to improve their scores. Not just the bra removing incident in an exam centre in Kollam, wherein around 100 female students were humiliated, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had busted a gang of exam solvers who were trying to take the medical exam on behalf of students.

Meanwhile, several JEE Main candidates had claimed that a few exam centres faced technical glitches and questions were not displayed properly on the screens. Students also alleged that exams were not even conducted in the second shift at some centres. Several education activists have also joined the protest on behalf of the students.

“We students are trying so hard to just get fair results, percentile, exams without technical issues, with proper answer keys and MAJORLY A REPLY FROM NTA to our thousands of mails and tweets,” tweeted one of the students. (sic)

My JEE2022 application id is-220310018300 15 questions were missing from my response sheet.NTA is so much student friendly that they haven’t responded to my mail yet.#JEEStudentsWantJustice #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll #ChaloJantarMantar #IndianEducationSystemMustChange — Subhadeep Dey (@Subhade63205072) August 19, 2022

The All India Students Union (AISU) is leading the students protest along with Pawan Bhadana, a student activist. Amidst all the issues and glitches, the the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a proposal to merge JEE, NEET with CUET from next year. A final decision on this is yet to be taken.

