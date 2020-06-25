JEE Main, NEET Exam Dates Likely to be Announced by HRD Ministry Today

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development Ministry is likely to make an announcement regarding the conduct of JEE and NEET on Thursday.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are scheduled to take place in the month of July. According to media reports, the HRD ministry might reschedule the entrance exams or give a green signal to hold the exams on a given date.

Students set to appear for the JEE and NEET have been asking the authorities to take steps and decide on a date as soon as possible. While some have said that conducting exams during Covid-19 is a risky affair, others want clarity on the date so that they can prepare well. Here are some of the tweets.

To all those SELFISH people out there asking not to postpone neet/jee. Do u guys have hearts at all! You might be rich and are living happily now. There are so many students out there who are suffering massively. Please for once think about others.#NoExamsInCovid #CBSE pic.twitter.com/piuxaf4c1m — Adit Reddy (@adit___7) June 23, 2020

#postponejeeneet Sir,I haven't seen a prsn like u. U gys postponed cbse exams till June 25.and which is also not sure Abt Neet & Jee mains u still need time , Do u even knw the pressure of these exams it shows how crelss govt. is this ,cmpltly ridicls.@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank — Shweta Dwivedi (@shweta071296) June 23, 2020

To all those morons who are tweeting not the postpone the exams, I have two words - Shut Up. Shut up becoz you dont know what it's like, shut up because you dont understand our situation, most of all shut up becoz 99% of you aren't even aspirants. #NoExamsInCovid @DrRPNishank — Akankshya Kar (@kar_akankshya) June 24, 2020

The engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.