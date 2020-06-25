Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

JEE Main, NEET Exam Dates Likely to be Announced by HRD Ministry Today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are scheduled to take place in the month of July.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JEE Main, NEET Exam Dates Likely to be Announced by HRD Ministry Today
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development Ministry is likely to make an announcement regarding the conduct of JEE and NEET on Thursday.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are scheduled to take place in the month of July. According to media reports, the HRD ministry might reschedule the entrance exams or give a green signal to hold the exams on a given date.

Students set to appear for the JEE and NEET have been asking the authorities to take steps and decide on a date as soon as possible. While some have said that conducting exams during Covid-19 is a risky affair, others want clarity on the date so that they can prepare well. Here are some of the tweets.

The engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading