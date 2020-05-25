Take the pledge to vote

JEE Main, NEET UG Admit Cards Will be Released 15 Days Before Exams at nta.ac.in

Earlier, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exam was scheduled to be held from April 5 to 11. However, the exam got deferred due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Updated:May 25, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released notifications informing applicants of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2020 that it will release the admit cards 15 days before the examinations. The NTA will publish JEE Main 2020 Admit Card, NEET UG Admit Card 2020 on its official website.

Through the notifications, the agency said it will be holding the JEE Main 2020 from July 18 to 23. JEE Main will be held in two shifts. The first session will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm. The second shift will start from 3:00 pm and will end at 06:00 pm.

Earlier, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 exam was scheduled to be held from April 5 to 11. However, the exam got deferred due to COVID-19 lockdown.

For checking the circular directly, click on the link here.

In another notice, the agency said (NEET) UG-2020 will take place on July 26. The examination will be held in one shift. (NEET) UG-2020 will start from 02:00 pm and will conclude at 05:00 pm.

NEET UG-2020 was, earlier, scheduled to be held on May 3.

Applicants can also check the notification directly by clicking on the link here.

The NTA has asked students to keep visiting the official portal to check the latest updates pertaining to the exams.

