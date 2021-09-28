JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key Released: Know How to Raise Objection, Result Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key and question paper for the JEE Main paper 2 held for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses at its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates not satisfied with any of the responses can challenge it. A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable for the same and it will be non-refundable.

The objection raising window has begun on September 28 and will remain open till September 29 up to 11 pm. The fee payment window will remain open till 11:50 pm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any medium other than net banking, Paytm, Debit card, credit card, as per the NTA.

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2021: How to Raise objections

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘challenge regarding answer key’

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Click on the answer key you wish to challenge

Step 5: Click the check box and select id you think is correct

Step 6: Attach supporting documents

Step 7: Save claim, pay the fee and submit

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. The final answer key and result are expected by September 30. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to BPlan, BArch courses based on the counselling process.

