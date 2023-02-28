National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2023. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their final answer key from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download it, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password on the NTA official website.

According to the schedule, the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 was held on January 28. The JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 was conducted at several exam centres that were located in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India.

JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main Answer Key Paper 2 on the homepage.

Step 3: The JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2023 will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Candidates must check the answers mentioned in the final key and match them with their responses.

Step 5: Save and download the JEE Main Final Answer Key (Paper 2).

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the Final Answer Key for further reference.

According to media reports, more than 46,000 candidates applied for the JEE Main B.Arch and B.Planning paper this year. Meanwhile, a total of 9 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main session 1 exam 2023.

NTA has declared the JEE Main 2023 (Session 1) paper 1 and paper 2 results. Following this, NTA will be conducting the JEE Main second attempt (Session 2) soon. As per the schedule, the second session of the same will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. Meanwhile, registration for session 2 began today (February 28) and will conclude on March 7, 2023. For more details, keep a check on the main site of NTA.

