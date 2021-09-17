JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Likely to Release on September 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the results for JEE Main paper 2 held for BArch and BPlan courses. Along with results for session 4, the final result for paper-1 which is held for engineering admissions is already declared. Along with the results of paper 2 which includes scorecards, students will also get rank lists. While the engineering aspirants got four chances, for architecture aspirants the exam was held twice this year.

Candidates who appeared for having given the exam can check the official result on jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to download or check the result, a candidate will need their login credentials. Further, the authorities will also declare the final answer key of paper 2 along or before the date of the result.

The final answer key will considering all objections that were raised on the provisional answer key. Those who clear the exams will be eligible to sit for the counselling round held by colleges that accept JEE Main score.

JEE Main result 2021 paper 2: How to Check

Step 1: Launch any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a link related to the JEE Main result 2021 Paper 2, click on it

Step 3: Enter your login details and hit the submit button

Step 4: The result page will open in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print of the official result document

Check the result document carefully. If there is an error in your personal details, then make sure you raise the concern with the concerned authorities at the earliest. Those who have appeared for the exam will be able to secure their admission in B.Arch or B.Plan courses on the basis of the ranks they get in JEE Main paper 2.

Only two Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) offer BArch courses — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. In order to get admission to either of these colleges, the candidate has to pass JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). The JEE Advanced AAT is scheduled for October 18.

