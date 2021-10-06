JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared, Five Students Score 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the JEE Main paper 2. Based on the score, students will be eligible to seek admission to BArch and BPlanning courses. The exam was held in February and September. Combining both attempts, a total of 96236 candidates had registered of which 65015 had appeared for the exam.

A total of five candidates have scored 100 percentile scores and topped the exam. Students can check their scorecards at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Ranks have also been decided to take into consideration the best of two NTA scores of all candidates who appeared in two sessions.

JEE Main paper 2 Toppers

— B Anantha Krishnan from Tamil Nadu in BArch

— Noha Samuel from Jammu Kashmir in BArch

— Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana in BArch

— Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra in BPlan

— Ishwar B Balappanawar from Karnataka in BPlan

JEE Main Paper 2 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021: Top Architecture Colleges in India

Based on NIRF ranking, here is the list of top architecture colleges in India

Rank 1: IIT Roorkee

Rank 2: NIT Calicut

Rank 3: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 4: School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

Rank 5: Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University

Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal

Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 8: School of Planning & Architecture

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

Rank 10: Jamia Millia Islamia

Those who crack the exam will now have to appear for counselling rounds to secure a seat. Students can seek admission to NITs and other centrally funded institutes based on JEE score, however, for IITs students will have to appear for AAT exam.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages for the first time including English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

In JEE Main results announced in September, a total of 44 students obtain a 100 percentile score and a total of 18 students jointly shared rank 1.

