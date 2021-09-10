JEE Main Result 2021 Dates: When Will Rank List be Out, Who Are Contenders of Rank 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the result date, however, there has been a buzz around the results throughout this week. When exactly will NTA declare the engineering entrance results and when will the rank list be out? As reported by news18.com earlier, the result is likely to be announced on September 10 or 11. Since JEE Advanced application forms will begin from September 11, the JEE Main result is announced before the forms are released. Students who get top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.
With the session 4 results, the final rank list will also be released. The rank list will give ranks to students based on their scores. This will constitute all the attempts. In case a student has attempted multiple sessions, his highest score will be calculated. During rank calculation, students who score the same undergo a tie-breaking procedure. As per the procedure, students having the highest score in math are given first preference. If the tie persists, those having higher scores in physics are considered, if the marks still tally then the one having higher scores in chemistry will be preferred.
Till last year, the age criterion was also considered. If the tie continued after considering all three subject marks then the elder candidate was given the better rank. Now, the same does not apply. This might mean more ties on a single rank this year.
This year, many students have obtained a 100 percentile score till now in all three sessions held so far and are contenders for rank 1 in JEE Main final results as well.
Third Session Toppers
Karanam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh
Duggineni Venkata Paneesha from Andhra Pradesh
Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh
Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh
Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar
Anshul Verma from Rajasthan
Ruchir Bansal from Delhi
Pravar Kataria from Delhi
Harsh from Haryana
Anmol from Haryana
Gaurab Das from Karnataka
Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana
Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik from Telangana
Josyula Ventaka Aditya from Telangana
Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh
Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh
Second session Toppers
Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana
Bratin Modal from West Bengal
Siddharth Kalra from Delhi
Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar
Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan
Ashwin Abrahan from Tamil Nadu
Atharva Abhijit from Maharashtra
Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra
Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan
Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telanagana
Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan
Kavya Chopra from Delhi
First Session Toppers
Saket Jha from Rajasthan
Pravar Kataria from Delhi
Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi
Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh
Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra
Ananth Krishna from Kidambi
Meanwhile, there is uncertainty among candidates regarding the fourth session results. Especially those who were allotted exam centre in Sonepat. Since the centre is under the radar for cheating, it is likely that NTA might withhold results for the students in the said centre. NTA is yet to make an official statement in this regard.
