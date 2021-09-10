JEE Main Result 2021 Dates: When Will Rank List be Out, Who Are Contenders of Rank 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the result date, however, there has been a buzz around the results throughout this week. When exactly will NTA declare the engineering entrance results and when will the rank list be out? As reported by news18.com earlier, the result is likely to be announced on September 10 or 11. Since JEE Advanced application forms will begin from September 11, the JEE Main result is announced before the forms are released. Students who get top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

With the session 4 results, the final rank list will also be released. The rank list will give ranks to students based on their scores. This will constitute all the attempts. In case a student has attempted multiple sessions, his highest score will be calculated. During rank calculation, students who score the same undergo a tie-breaking procedure. As per the procedure, students having the highest score in math are given first preference. If the tie persists, those having higher scores in physics are considered, if the marks still tally then the one having higher scores in chemistry will be preferred.

Till last year, the age criterion was also considered. If the tie continued after considering all three subject marks then the elder candidate was given the better rank. Now, the same does not apply. This might mean more ties on a single rank this year.

This year, many students have obtained a 100 percentile score till now in all three sessions held so far and are contenders for rank 1 in JEE Main final results as well.

Third Session Toppers

Karanam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh

Duggineni Venkata Paneesha from Andhra Pradesh

Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh

Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar

Anshul Verma from Rajasthan

Ruchir Bansal from Delhi

Pravar Kataria from Delhi

Harsh from Haryana

Anmol from Haryana

Gaurab Das from Karnataka

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana

Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana

Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik from Telangana

Josyula Ventaka Aditya from Telangana

Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh

Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh

Second session Toppers

Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana

Bratin Modal from West Bengal

Siddharth Kalra from Delhi

Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar

Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan

Ashwin Abrahan from Tamil Nadu

Atharva Abhijit from Maharashtra

Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra

Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana

Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan

Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telanagana

Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan

Kavya Chopra from Delhi

First Session Toppers

Saket Jha from Rajasthan

Pravar Kataria from Delhi

Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi

Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh

Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra

Ananth Krishna from Kidambi

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty among candidates regarding the fourth session results. Especially those who were allotted exam centre in Sonepat. Since the centre is under the radar for cheating, it is likely that NTA might withhold results for the students in the said centre. NTA is yet to make an official statement in this regard.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here