JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Cut-off to be Over 90 Percentile, Would NTA Hold Back Result for 'Manipulated' Exam Centres?

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing results for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main – the late night of September 10 or September 11. This will not only be the result of the fourth session exam but also the final rank list will be released tonight. Students can check the same at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Students who make it to the top 2.5 lakh spots in JEE Main will be selected for JEE Advanced. With multiple attempts at JEE Main and more time to prepare with the delay in exams, more students have scored 100 percentile scores. In JEE Main January attempt seven students got 100 percentile while the number was at 17 in the third attempt. Thus, the cut-off for JEE Advanced is expected to rise as competition has increased.
JEE Main also is a gateway to engineering colleges across the country. Thus, with the declaration of results not only will JEE Advanced applications begin but also the NITs and IIITs will start the counselling process under JOSA. The details will be available shortly after the results.
Can JEE Result be Delayed?
Since JEE Main is necessary for admission to IIITs, NITs and other engineering colleges across the country as well as it is the first leg to IIT entrance, it is unlikely that the entire exam would be cancelled or the result would be delayed. There is yet to be an official announcement on NTA on this
Would JEE Scam Impact JEE Main Results?
The National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous body which conducts the exam has limited options. First, it can either cancel the entire attempt in which irregularities were reported. This, however, will also have an impact on a large number of deserving students who were part of the exam. Talking to news18.com, JEE expert and academician on condition of anonymity informed that as per rules, NTA reserves the right to cancel exams at the centres which have been allegedly compromised. In such cases, the highest scores as obtained by students in any of the previous sessions could be considered... read more
JEE Main Results 2021: What is the JEE Scam?
A private coaching institute had allegedly manipulated JEE Main exams. The institute used to ask students to choose a certain exam centre which they had allegedly hacked. Experts from the institute used to attempt exams remotely on behalf of students, reveals investigation by the CBI. They used to ensure admissions to top NITs by scoring decent in exams and charged Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh from each students. After observing irregularities, CBI has identified at least one compromised centre at Haryana’s Sonepat. Since the investigation is underway it is not clear yet if the nexus extends further or not. As many as seven accused have been arrested and are under questioning for the JEE scam.
JEE Main Cut-off Likely to go Higher
With more attempts and more time to prepare, experts believe that the score for JEE Advanced or JEE Main cut-off will be higher than that of 2019. The cutoff for JEE Advanced for the general category in 2019 was about 89.5 percentile, however, experts believe it could be 90 or above this year.
JEE Main 2021: What is the tie-breaking policy, what has changed?
As per the earlier rule, if two students score the same marks, NTA scores in mathematics will be given preference, followed by their scores in chemistry and physics. And if it’s a tie between two students then the candidate with less share of negative responses will be favoured, followed by the candidate older in age. Now, the age criterion has been removed.
Why NTA uses tie-breaking policies?
Since NTA uses normalisation as a criterion to give marks, several students end up getting the same or similar scores. While releasing the rank list, tie-breaking policies are adopted. This year there has been a change in tie-breaking policy and age as one of the criteria has been dropped.
JEE Main Results 2021: Top Colleges which accept JEE Scores
While most of the top colleges as ranked by NIRF are IITs which accept JEE Advanced score, there are many NITs and IIITs and other universities like Anna University, Jadavpur etc which accept JEE Main scores for admissions -
NIT Tiruchirappalli
NIT Karnataka
VIT
ICT Mumbai
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Jadavpur University
Anna University
NIT Rourkela
NIT Warangal
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
NIT Calicut
BITS Pilani
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
NIT Durgapur
VNIT
Amity University
JEE Main Result 2021: Best engineering colleges
Those who qualify JEE Mains will be eligible for admission to engineering colleges. Best engineering colleges in India, as per the NIRF 2021 as follows -
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli
Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
JEE Main Final Answer Key
Hours before the declaration of the result, the NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key. As of now, the preliminary answer key and the response sheets are available at the nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to calculate results based on the final answer key by scoring +4 for every right and -1 for every wrong answer. In numerical no negative marking hence instead of -1, students will mark 0 for wrong answers.
JEE Main Result 2021: Date and Time
JEE Main results for the fourth session are expected to be announced today - September 10 by midnight. The results will be available jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. This will be the result for the fourth session as well as the merit list or rank list which will have overall toppers including all sessions.
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: The result for JEE Main can also be affected by the ongoing investigation in JEE Scam. As per the CBI investigation, one of the centres was hacked by conspirators. The centre falling in the Sonepat region of Haryana was allegedly hacked and the staff including peon, assistant professor were part of the planning. At least seven have been arrested and the nexus could span further. It is likely that the JEE Main session 4 results of the said centre be withheld.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here