JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Cut-off to be Over 90 Percentile, Would NTA Hold Back Result for 'Manipulated' Exam Centres?

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: The result for JEE Main can also be affected by the ongoing investigation in JEE Scam. As per the CBI investigation, one of the centres was hacked by conspirators. The centre falling in the Sonepat region of Haryana was allegedly hacked and the staff including peon, assistant professor were part of the planning. At least seven have been arrested and the nexus could span further. It is likely that the JEE Main session 4 results of the said centre be withheld.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here