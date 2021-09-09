JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Scorecards Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2021 – anytime soon. The results can be expected before September 11. The JEE Advanced applications will begin by September 11 and hence the JEE Main results will be announced before that, as per the criterion considering only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
This year, not only the number of students expected to get top scores have gone up but the cut-off to be considered qualified for JEE Advanced is expected to rise. Experts believe that the cut-off would touch about 90 percentile this year. This was the first time that NTA allowed four attempts at JEE Mains. Usually, there are two attempts in the exam. More attempts and extended-time period has allowed students more time to prepare which took competition one notch up.
This year, the rank calculating criteria has been changed. Since NTA uses normalisation as a criterion to give marks, several students end up getting the same or similar scores. While releasing the rank list, tie-breaking policies are adopted. This year there has been a change in tie-breaking policy and age as one of the criteria has been dropped
JEE Result 2021: When will the result be declared
While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not declared any dates, it is likely that the JEE Main Results will be declared today - September 9. The engineering entrance exam results will be out by September 10 as the JEE advanced applications will begin from September 11. Only those in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JE Main are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced.
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Results once announced will be made available at official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in in. The result will be in form of percentile scores. Percentile scores are relative markings. The raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here