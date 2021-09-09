JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Scorecards Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE updates: Results once announced will be made available at official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in in. The result will be in form of percentile scores. Percentile scores are relative markings. The raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

