JEE Main Result 2021 Soon: Rank Calculating Criteria Changed, What to Expect

Over 10 lakh candidates who appeared in four different sessions of the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - are anticipating their results. The JEE Main result 2021 for the fourth session and the final rank list are expected to be released by September 10. This means the result can be declared either today or tomorrow. Since the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the dates of the result declaration, there many many speculations doing rounds since yesterday regarding the result date.

This year, the rank calculating criteria has been changed. Since NTA uses normalisation as a criterion to give marks, several students end up getting the same or similar scores. While releasing the rank list, tie-breaking policies are adopted. This year there has been a change in tie-breaking policy and age as one of the criteria has been dropped.

As per the earlier rule, if two students score the same marks, NTA scores in mathematics will be given preference, followed by their scores in chemistry and physics. And if it’s a tie between two students then the candidate with less share of negative responses will be favoured, followed by the candidate older in age. Now, this criterion has been lifted.

In JEE Main third attempt, a record high of 17 students have obtained a full 100 percentile score. In the January attempt, 9 students and in the February attempt, 11 students got full 100 percentile score.

With JEE Main result, JEE cutoff will also be released. Those who get placed in top 2.5 lakh spots in JEE Main will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced — IIT entrance test. Last year, about 89.5 percentile score was considered as cut-off, however, experts believe it could be 90 or above this year.

Results once announced will be made available at official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in in. The result will be in form of percentile scores. Percentile scores are relative markings. The raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

