JEE Main Result 2021 Today: How to Download Scorecard, How are Ranks Calculated

The result of the fourth session of the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2021 will be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results will also be available at nta.ac.in.

This year, the cut-off is likely to remain above 90 per cent according to experts. The number of students to appear for JEE Advanced is also expected to be high. This year, the NTA has allowed four attempts at JEE Mains. The JEE Advanced applications have started on September 11. Those who obtain a rank in the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced every year. Last year, the cut off for Advanced exam was at 89.5 percentile.

JEE Main 4th session result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and type the official web address of NTA JEE Main

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the JEE Main result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main application number and password. Submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download a copy of the same and take a printout for further reference

JEE Main Result 2021: What to check

Once the result is declared, students need to cross-check the information written on it such as their name, application number, nationality, and state of eligibility. They will also have to check the total NTA JEE scores.

JEE Main Result 2021: Rank calculation

The result will be in form of percentile scores meaning the raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores. This is done by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties and give each student a different rank. This year, the tie-breaking system has been changed. First, candidates obtaining higher percentile scores in mathematics in the test are given preference, followed by higher percentile scores obtained in physics and chemistry. The NTA will create a merit list to allot ranks to students after calculating the percentile scores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here