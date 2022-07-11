CHANGE LANGUAGE
  JEE Main Result 2022 Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE Updates: Meet Toppers, Know Cut-off, Counselling Process

Live now

Auto Refresh

JEE Main Result 2022 Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE Updates: Meet Toppers, Know Cut-off, Counselling Process

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Students can check their score at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

News18.com | July 11, 2022, 09:36 IST
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. The result was declared at midnight. Students can check their score at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The top-scoring students have been given 100 percentile score, however, the rank list is not out yet and will be released after the declaration of JEE Main session 2 exams. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 11, 2022 09:23 IST

Now, IIT Madras is Offering Computer Science Without JEE Score

The top ranking IIT of the country- the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has taken a unique initiative to make its high-quality courses in Computer Science available to everyone. The Faculty from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have created a portal containing the core courses that can be accessed by educational institutions, students, and anyone else interested…read more

Jul 11, 2022 09:11 IST

JEE Main Results 2022 Out, JoSAA Counselling Begins

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, and other government-funded technical institutions. The entire counseling process would be conducted in six rounds and each round will comprise several stages including registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, freeze/float allotted seat, payment of seat confirmation fee, and reporting to the allotted college.

Jul 11, 2022 09:07 IST

JEE Main Aspirants Demand Extra Attempt

JEE Main candidates are now demanding an extra attempt. Students claim that the JEE Main first attempt was marred by several issues including server errors, Agnipath protest. and the Assam flood. The students have said that either the remaining exams be postponed or another attempt is provided.

Jul 11, 2022 09:05 IST

JEE Main Results 2022: Toppers List Soon

The list of top-scoring students will be out soon, however, the ranks will not be announced. The ranks are calculated after considering both session 1 and session 2 results. Students who took both sessions will get to use the best score among the two sessions.

Jul 11, 2022 09:00 IST

JEE Main Results: Tie Breaking Policy

— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,

— NTA score in physics,

— NTA score in chemistry,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,

— Candidate older in age,

— Application number in ascending order

Jul 11, 2022 08:59 IST

JEE Main Results: Top Engineering Colleges That Accept Score

here are some of the top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:

— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

— National Institute of Technology Karnataka

— Anna University

— Vellore Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Rourkela

— Jadavpur University

— Institute of Chemical Technology

— National Institute of Technology Warangal

— Amrita School of Engineering

— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

— National Institute of Technology Calicut

— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

— Jamia Millia Islamia

— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

— Birla Institute of Technology & Science

— Amity University Noida

— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

— Siksha `O` Anusandhan

— Malaviya National Institute of Technology

— Delhi Technological University

— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

— Birla Institute of Technology

— Aligarh Muslim University

— National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

— SRM Institute of Science and Technology

— Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

— International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

— Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

— Manipal Institute of Technology

— National Institute of Technology Silchar

— National Institute of Technology Durgapur

— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology

— PSG College of Technology

— College of Engineering Pune

— Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

— Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology

— Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology

— Visvesvaraya Technological University

— Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi

— Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

— Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University

— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology

— Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education

— National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore

— Defence Institute of Advanced Technology

— Thiagarajar College of Engineering

— Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

— Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati

— National Institute of Technology Raipur

Jul 11, 2022 08:58 IST

JEE Main Result 2022: Match Score With Final Answer Key

Students need to check their results and ensure its correct. They need to match their marks with the final answer key. To calculate marks before the results are out using the final answer key, one must know the marking scheme. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and a negative marking of one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. For questions with numerical value answers, candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. Further, in either section A or B, there will be no deductions of questions left unattempted.

Jul 11, 2022 08:57 IST

JEE Main 2022 Cut-off May Rise

As per experts, the minimum marks required to pass JEE Main could see a rise this year. The cut-off to qualify for the IIT-JEE could touch the 90 percentile score. “Students can expect to get a rank in the top 100 if their score is above 265 out of 300 marks, and in the top 5000 if their score is above 195 out of 300 marks. Students may expect to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 if they are able to score above 90 percentile,” said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE Noida told News18.com. Math is likely to be deciding the factor this time.

Jul 11, 2022 08:46 IST

JEE Main Topper Name Out by Coaching Institute Ahead of Result

Before the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result or the list of toppers, coaching institute Allen declared that a student from their institute has topped the exam. According to the coaching institute, Sneha Pareek has secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks and will be getting the rank 1 in JEE Main session 1.…read more

Jul 11, 2022 08:44 IST

JEE Main Result 2022: What is Percentile Score

The JEE Main results will have percentile score. This means, marks obtained by students are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

Jul 11, 2022 08:38 IST

Top NITs Opening Closing Ranks in 2021

INSTITUTEOPENING RANKCLOSING RANK
NIT Tiruchirappalli1 32583
NIT Jalandhar265463668
MNIT Jaipur2438031
NIT Calicut18037019
NIT Jamshedpur138046046
NIT Karnataka Surathkal119628003
NIT Warangal45333380
Sardar Vallabhbhai  NIT Surat550843202
Visvesvaray NIT Nagpur
Jul 11, 2022 08:38 IST

Over 10,000 Seats Across IITs, 87000 in NITs Remain Vacant in Last 2 Years

More than 10,000 seats across different courses remained vacant in various IITs during the last two years, while over 8,700 seats were vacant in NITs, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said earlier. According to the data, 5,484 seats remained unfilled in IITs in 2020-21 and 5,296 in 2021-22. In NITs, 3,741 seats were vacant in 2020-21 and 5,012 in 2021-22.

Jul 11, 2022 08:36 IST

JEE Main Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on score card link at the bottom right

Step 3: Log-n using credentials

Step 4: Result appears, download

Jul 11, 2022 08:34 IST

JEE Main Result Declared!

JEE Main results 2022 have been declared at the early hours on Monday, July 11. Students can download their score card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students who clear JEE Main are eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses at engineering colleges while those who get rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced. Before that, the second and last session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in July. Session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to July 30.

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: From JEE Main result direct link to JEE Main toppers, from top engineering colleges to cut-off for JEE Advanced. Here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exams. If you have any query or want to raise a grievance with us, if you want us to look into any leads, reach out at Twitter @News18dotcom.

