JEE Main Result be Postponed Due to CBI Investigation? What Are NTA's Options

One of the most prestigious exams - JEE Main - the national level entrance test has been marred with controversy as at least one of the exam centres have been found to be manipulated and its devices hacked allegedly by a private organisation. This organisation used to ask students to choose a certain exam centre which they had allegedly manipulated and used to attempt the entrance exam on behalf of students remotely, reveals investigation by the CBI.

After observing irregularities, CBI has identified at least one compromised centre at Haryana’s Sonepat. Since the investigation is underway it is not clear yet if the nexus extends further or not. As many as seven accused have been arrested and are under questioning for the JEE scam.

While the investigation agencies are working to find the culprits and extent of the scam, lakhs of students who have attempted the exam are amidst uncertainty about their future. Would the cheating scandal mean the cancellation of the exam? If JEE Main is cancelled what would happen to JEE Advanced as JEE Main is the first leg of the IIT entrance exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous body which conducts the exam has limited options. First, it can either cancel the entire attempt in which irregularities were reported. This, however, will also have an impact on a large number of deserving students who were part of the exam.

Talking to news18.com, JEE expert and academician on condition of anonymity informed that as per rules, NTA reserves the right to cancel exams at the centres which have been allegedly compromised. In such cases, the highest scores as obtained by students in any of the previous sessions could be considered.

Considering there were fourth attempts, students had appeared for multiple attempts to improve their score, this might reduce the number of students impacted by the move. However, there can be students whose highest marks would have been in the said cancelled attempt, such students would have to bear the brunt.

It is unlikely that the entire exam would be cancelled or the result would be delayed considering there already is a tight academic schedule due to the pandemic.

Another expert said that it is better to cancel the exam and hold the exam one more time as otherwise, it could be an injustice to students. To hold another exam, however, might take months and postpone the academic schedule including the IIT entrance exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here