JEE Main Result by September 10, Cut-off Likely to Remain Over 90 Percentile

With the JEE Main answer key objection raising window closing today, it is time for the final answer key and then results to be out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result by September 10. This will not only be the result for JEE Main fourth session but also release the merit list for the JEE Main 2021 which includes all four sessions.

The result is likely to be declared by September 10. The application form for the JEE Advanced - IIT entrance exam will be released on September 11. Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE Main will be called for the JEE Advanced. With more attempts and more time to prepare, experts believe that the score for JEE Advanced or JEE Main cut-off will be higher than that of 2019.

The cutoff for JEE Advanced for the general category in 2019 was about 89.5 percentile, however, experts believe it could be 90 or above this year. Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE said, “The cut off in JEE Main 2021 to qualify for JEE Advanced 2021 is expected to be around 90 percentile for the general category. It may marginally go up."

The cut-off should be around 90 to 92 percentile score, said Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidyamandir Classes. He further added that since the marking is relative the cut-off depends on the number of candidates appearing for the exam as well.

Nitin Vijay, founder and MD, Motion Education, Kota told news18.com is expecting a spike in cut-off for the same reason. “This year JEE Main cut off for the general category is expected to spike up slightly because the number of aspirants decreased, but there would be no drastic change than the previous year."

The number of students qualifying will totally depend on the number of test-takers in the JEE main exam, said R Shiva Kumar, director of academics at Career Launchers.

We expect that the number of test-takers to be close to 2019 numbers at best off by 5 to 8 percentile. So the qualifying percentiles are likely to be somewhere in the range of 88.5 to 90 percentile this year for the general category or unreserved students, said Kumar.

Apart from the cut-off and merit list, students also need to keep an eye out for the JEE scam. Since the investigation is underway, it is expected that either NTA might cancel the result for the centre where alleged malpractice took place or withhold results for some candidates.

