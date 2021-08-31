JEE Main Result Date 2021: Know How Will Rank be Calculated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 fourth session results soon. This time’s result will also announce the overall rank list. JEE Main result and rank list are expected to be declared by September 10. The results and rank list are announced before the commencement of the applications for IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. This year, the JEE Advanced application forms will are scheduled to release on September 11.

Results once announced will be made available at official websites of NTA — nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in in. The result will be in form of percentile scores. Percentile scores are relative markings. The raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

JEE Main Result 2021: Scoring, Ranking system

A merit list will be created to allot ranks to students. The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties and give each student a different rank. This year, the tie-breaking system has been changed.

First, candidates obtaining higher percentile scores in mathematics in the test are given preference

Secondly, candidates obtaining higher percentile scores in physics are given preference

If the tie persists, then candidates obtaining higher percentile scores in chemistry are given preference,

As per the earlier criteria, after this, candidates older in age used to be preferred, however, this year age of the candidates will no longer be a factor to break the tie. What would replace this criterion is not yet announced by NTA.

In the three JEE Main sessions held so far, in February attempt, as many as six students have secured 100 percentile score in JEE Main while in March attempt the number went up to 13 students. In July as many as 17 students have scored complete 100 percentile.

