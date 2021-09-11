JEE Main Result Delay Due to JEE Scam? Can NTA Withhold Results? Know Rules

The engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - results have been postponed. The result which was scheduled to be announced on September 10 will now be declared tomorrow - September 12. The last-minute postponement of the exams has occurred after the CBI investigation has revealed an alleged cheating scandal in the exam. The postponement of the exam has raised concerns if the exam organising body - National Testing Agency (NTA) - would be cancelling the results of the manipulated exam centre.

As per rules, NTA has the power to cancel the results of students who had practised any unfair measures during the exam. The rules allow the NTA to either not declare the result or even cancel it after declaration. In the ongoing case, the number of students who benefitted from the alleged hacking of the exam centre has not been revealed. If caught, the candidate will also be legally prosecuted.

The candidate would be debarred for three years in future and shall also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit, as per the rules set by the NTA.

In the ongoing investigation, a total of seven arrests have already been made including two lab technicians, one assistant professor, and a peon, all working at a Private College of Engineering in Sonipat, Haryana. So far no names of candidates have been revealed.

CBI in its investigation has found that exam consoles and computers at the Sonepat centre were hacked and remotely controlled from places like Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The arrested staff members at the Sonepat centre have allegedly aided the hacking in lieu of money. Rs 12- Rs 15 lakh were paid by each candidate who succeeded in the exams and got a seat at the National Institutes of Technology.

Many experts and students have been demanding a fair trial. The coaching agency which took part in the crime had allegedly promised seats in NITs to these students which would mean that deserving students would be on a loss. Since the JoSAA or counselling will begin soon after result declaration (or the college admission processes would begin) ideal scenario would be to nab the culprits beforehand.

As per the latest developments, now the JEE Main results will be declared on September 12 and the JEE Advanced application cum registration process will begin from September 13.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here