JEE Main Results 2021 by Sept 15 as Aspirants Demand Re-evaluation Following Scam

After being postponed twice, the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2021 is now expected to be announced on engineering day - September 15. While there is anticipation about the result scores among candidates there is also a demand for a ‘fair’ result and not a ‘fast’ result. A large section of students has taken to Twitter demanding a careful reevaluation of the scores, especially those who have seen a sudden rise in the score.

The demand has come in the light of the CBI investigation which reveals that at least one exam centre was compromised in the engineering entrance test. As per the investigation, a private firm allegedly took exam on behalf of students remotely. The aspirants took to Twitter to demand a re-evaluation of the exam. They have been posting the same on the social media platform using the hashtags #JEEMainScam and #scaminjee2021.

Students pointed that several students spend years preparing for the engineering entrance but due to the scam, their hard work is getting wasted.

#scaminjee2021 officials should take action and should verify all those students who have used any unfair means this is important for the students who had given their all to achieve a good seat @vinnyiitr @DG_NTA @dna @dpradhanbjp @sudhirchaudhary @— Ritesh Sinha (@RiteshS58843318) September 7, 2021

We need the removal of all the cheaters and revaluation of results of all the sessions after removing them. Getting a seat in NIT is a big task in itself and if the cheaters are present in mass then this is a huge problem for deserving candidates.#scaminjee2021 @DG_NTA @PMOIndia— Rohan Verma (@RohanVe08962796) September 7, 2021

Is this a joke ??What about our hard earned percentile and score in jee 2021?? #scaminjee2021— Hamaruda (@hamaruda) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been deferring the announcement of the result for some time now. Initially, it was to be declared by September 10 but till now the results have not been released yet. This has led to speculations that the JEE Main scam is the reason behind the delay. The scorecards are, however, expected to be released this week.

Delay in the JEE Main result has also impacted the JEE Advanced or the IIT entrance exam. The application forms which were to be released on September 11 are yet to happen. Over seven lakh students had appeared for the fourth session of JEE Main 2021.

