JEE Main Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Where to Check Scorecard, Rank Calculation Formula Changed

JEE Main Results 2021 LIVE Updates: After being delayed twice, the JEE Main results for the fourth and last session will be out tonight, the education ministry has informed. The results are expected by midnight. Once released the scorecard will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. After the result declaration, the JoSAA counselling for admissions to IIITs, NITs will begin and JEE Advanced — IIT entrance exam registrations will also commence.
The result for JEE Mains will not only have the scorecard for the students who appeared in session 4 but also have the cut-off for JEE Advanced. Rank list which includes the results from all the sessions will also be released today. The rank list will be created based on a different formula. To give rank, students who share the same score undergo tie-breaking criteria. The age has been dropped as one of the criteria form the same. Now, marks obtained in math, physics, and chemistry will be considered respectively followed by students who scored the least negatives.
This year’s result has also been marred by controversy as the CBI investigation found that at least one of the exam centres in JEE Main 2021 were compromised. A private coaching institute alleged hacked into the systems and used to attempt exams on behalf of students. Students were promised seats in NITs in exchange of Rs 12 to 15 lakhs, as per sources in CBI.
JEE Main Result 2021 Being Uploaded
The official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic,in is displaying several changes, link to JoSAA website which is the single place for counselling for engineering colleges is activated among other changes. This means the result is being uploaded. As per the pattern, JEE Main result is usually uploaded by late night. Students need to keep their admit cards ready to check score
JEE Main Results 2021: Difference between percentile and normalisation
Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. The percentile of candidates across sessions is normalised. Normalisation is an established practise for comparing candidate scores across multi-session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. The percentile score will be the normalised score for the exam (instead of the raw marks) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.
JEE Main 2020, JEE Main 2021 Both Qualify for JEE Advanced 2021
The entrance examination for admission to IITs - JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed via a Tweet. Candidates who secure rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main are eligible to appear for IITs. This year, students who had missed JEE Advanced 2020 will also be eligible to appear for the exam. Usually only the current batch is eligible for JEE Advanced, however the relaxation has been offered as some students could not take the IIT entrance last year due to COVID-led restrictions. This might take the competition of the already competitive exam one notch up.
JEE Main Results 2021: Tie-breaker process
If two students score the same marks, NTA will follow a tie-breaker policy to calculate rank. Here's how:
Step 1: Students having more marks in math will get better ranks
Step 2: Students scoring better in physics will be ranked better if marks still remain the same
Step 3: Chemistry marks will be considered as a tie-breaker if marks still persist
Step 4: Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses
Earlier age used to be one of the tie-breaking criteria but has been dropped now.
Engineering Courses now in Regional languages too
Students who clear JEE Main 2021 will have the option of studying their engineering degree in local languages. In the first phase, courses will be offered in as many as five languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali — from the new academic year (2020-21). The AICTE is translating courses and creating online and offline content in 11 different languages.
First Female to get Full Marks in JEE Main
Kavya Chopra from Delhi has not only scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 but she has also become the first-ever female candidate to get 300 out 300 marks in the engineering entrance exam. Chopra has improved her score from the February attempt in which she had got 99.9 percentile. She now is preparing for the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced 2021....read more
Haryana boy tops JEE Main yet not aiming for IIT
Anmol Archiwal from Haryana had topped the JEE Main in the third session scoring 300 out of 300 marks. However, he is not aiming to join the IITs, which is the usual choice of all top-scoring students. Instead, he wants to pursue mathematics from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore...read more
Engineering admissions: Seat matrix, counselling schedule soon
Soon after the JEE Main results are announced, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the seat matrix and counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded engineering institutes based on JEE Main score. Since the board exams have been scrapped this year, the engineering entrance exam becomes all the more critical.
JEE Main result 2021: What to check?
The result of the engineering entrance exam is expected to be declared today after getting delayed twice. Once declared, students need to cross-check some information on the result including:
-- Applicant name
-- Application number and roll number
-- Parents' details
-- State of eligibility
-- Nationality
-- Category (reserved or unreserved)
-- Specification on persons with disability
-- Total NTA JEE scores
JEE Main Final Answer Key Soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key before the results. As of now, the preliminary answer key and the response sheets are available at the nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to calculate results based on the final answer key by scoring +4 for every right and -1 for every wrong answer. In numerical no negative marking hence instead of -1, students will mark 0 for wrong answ
JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations from September 15
After the JEE Main results, the registrations for the IIT entrance - JEE Advanced 2021 will begin. Every year, the top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are allowed to apply for JEE Advanced. The application forms for the IIT entrance this year are scheduled to be released today afternoon at jeeadv.nic.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3
JEE Main Results 2021: What will happen to students found guilty?
As per the rules, "The result of JEE (Main) - 2021 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled." Seven people have been arrested in the case, however, the students who were involved are not yet narrowed down. This means, their results might get cancelled at a later stage. Not only result cancelation, but the candidate can also be debarred for three years and will also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.
JEE Main Results 2021: What is the JEE Scam?
A private coaching institute had allegedly manipulated JEE Main exams. The institute used to ask students to choose a certain exam centre which they had allegedly hacked. Experts from the institute used to attempt exams remotely on behalf of students, reveals investigation by the CBI. They used to ensure admissions to top NITs by scoring decently in exams and charged Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh from each student. After observing irregularities, CBI has identified at least one compromised centre at Haryana’s Sonepat. Since the investigation is underway it is not clear yet if the nexus extends further or not. As many as seven accused have been arrested and are under questioning for the JEE scam.
JEE Main result 2021: Toppers contesting for Rank 1
In the three JEE Main sessions held so far, in the February attempt, 6 students have secured 100 percentile score, in the March attempt 13 students scored full marks, and in July, as many as 17 students have scored complete 100 percentile.
THIRD SESSION TOPPERS
Karanam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh
Duggineni Venkata Paneesha from Andhra Pradesh
Pasala Veera Siva from Andhra Pradesh
Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh
Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar
Anshul Verma from Rajasthan
Ruchir Bansal from Delhi
Pravar Kataria from Delhi
Harsh from Haryana
Anmol from Haryana
Gaurab Das from Karnataka
Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy from Telangana
Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik from Telangana
Josyula Ventaka Aditya from Telangana
Pal Aggarwal from Uttar Pradesh
Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh
SECOND SESSION TOPPERS
Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy from Telangana
Bratin Modal from West Bengal
Siddharth Kalra from Delhi
Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar
Mridul Agarwal from Rajasthan
Ashwin Abrahan from Tamil Nadu
Atharva Abhijit from Maharashtra
Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra
Madur Adarsh Reddy from Telangana
Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan
Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telanagana
Rohit Kumar from Rajasthan
Kavya Chopra from Delhi
FIRST SESSION TOPPERS
Saket Jha from Rajasthan
Pravar Kataria from Delhi
Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi
Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh
Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra
Ananth Krishna from Kidambi
JEE Main Results 2021: Number of 100 percentile scorers likely to go up
In JEE Main third attempt, a record high of 17 students has obtained a full 100 percentile score. In the January attempt, 9 students which went up in the February attempt, 11 students got a full 100 percentile score. Since the number of 100 percentile scorers has been going up in every attempt, the competition is expected to be high this year as well as more studentsa are expected to get 100 percentile.
JEE Main Rank Calculating Criteria Changed
This year, the rank calculating criteria has been changed. Since NTA uses normalisation as a criterion to give marks, several students end up getting the same or similar scores. While releasing the rank list, tie-breaking policies are adopted. This year there has been a change in tie-breaking policy and age as one of the criteria has been dropped. As per the earlier rule, if two students score the same marks, NTA scores in mathematics will be given preference, followed by their scores in chemistry and physics. And if it’s a tie between two students then the candidate with less share of negative responses will be favoured, followed by the candidate older in age. Now, this criterion has been lifted.
JEE Main 2021:Top colleges that accept JEE scores
Apart from the IITs, here are other top colleges that accept JEE Main scores for admissions as per the NIRF 2021:
NIT Tiruchirappalli
NIT Karnataka
VIT
ICT Mumbai
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Jadavpur University
Anna University
NIT Rourkela
NIT Warangal
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
NIT Calicut
BITS Pilani
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
NIT Durgapur
VNIT
Amity University
JEE Results 2021: Students demand reevaluation in aftermath of JEE Scam
A large section of students has taken to Twitter demanding a careful reevaluation of the scores, especially those who have seen a sudden rise in the score. The demand has come in the light of the CBI investigation which reveals that at least one exam centre was compromised in the engineering entrance test. As per the investigation, a private firm allegedly took exam on behalf of students remotely. The aspirants took to Twitter to demand a re-evaluation of the exam. They have been posting the same on the social media platform using the hashtags #JEEMainScam and #scaminjee2021.
JEE Results 2021 More Crucial as Board Exam Criterion Dropped for Engineering Admissions
The JEE Main score this year is more crucial for candidates seeking college admissions as the Education Ministry has dropped the board exam criterion. Earlier, along with JEE score, class 12 board exams also used to be a factor in engineering admissions. Students need to score at least 75% aggregate marks (65% for SC, ST, and PwD). Since students have been marked based on an alternative criterion. Board exams will not be considered which makes the engineering entrances including JEE Main more crucial.
JEE Main Results 2021: Major Changes Introduced
-- Tie-breaker formula changed: Might mean more students getting the same rank
-- JEE Sam: Results of students appearing from Sonepat Centre might be withheld
-- Board Exam Criteria Relaxed by Govt: This makes JEE or other engineering exam score more crucial
-- Multiple attempts at JEE: This mas made competition tougher and cut-off is expected to go highe
JEE Main 2021 Results Tonight, confirms education ministry
After being postponed twice, the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main results will be declared tonight, the Ministry of Education has confirmed. The result once declared will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Students need to get their jee admit cards handy to check their results.
JEE Main Results LIVE updates 2021: Students who make it to the top 2.5 lakh spots in JEE Main will be selected for JEE Advanced. With multiple attempts at JEE Main and more time to prepare with the delay in exams, more students have scored 100 percentile scores. In JEE Main January attempt seven students got 100 percentile while the number was at 17 in the third attempt. Thus, the cut-off for JEE Advanced is expected to rise as competition has increased.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here