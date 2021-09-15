JEE Main Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Where to Check Scorecard, Rank Calculation Formula Changed

JEE Main Results LIVE updates 2021: Students who make it to the top 2.5 lakh spots in JEE Main will be selected for JEE Advanced. With multiple attempts at JEE Main and more time to prepare with the delay in exams, more students have scored 100 percentile scores. In JEE Main January attempt seven students got 100 percentile while the number was at 17 in the third attempt. Thus, the cut-off for JEE Advanced is expected to rise as competition has increased.

