JEE Main Results 2021: NTA Debars 20 Students for Cheating in Engineering Entrance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred a total of 20 students for cheating in the JEE Main 2021. A total of 10,48,012 candidates had appeared for the exam in out of which 47 secured 100 percentile.

“On account of using ‘unfair means’, a total of 20 candidates have been debarred from appearing in future examinations for a period of three years. Their results have also been withheld,” the NTA said in a statement, reported The Print.

This comes after the unfolding of the JEE Main scam wherein an exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana was found to be hacked by a coaching centre — Affinity Education. The centre allegedly took Rs 15 lakhs from students and solved the question paper while the exam was ongoing via remote access. The centre assured the candidates they will get a seat at one of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

This is not yet know how many of the debarred stidents are associated with the scam. The CBI had conducted multiple raids in connection with the scam including in Delhi- NCR, Indore, Pune, Bengaluru, and Sonepat.

Two directors of Affinity Education were earlier arrested by CBI. Later on, it arrested seven more including two lab technicians, one assistant professor, and a peon, all of whom were working at a private college of engineering in Sonipat and were associated with Affinity Education as well.

CBI in its investigation has found that exam consoles and computers at the Sonepat centre were hacked and remotely controlled from places like Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

The aspirants had been demanding a re-exam and a thorough investigation into the matter. Not just JEE Main, there has been an alleged paper leak in the NEET 2021 as well for which eight people have already been arrested. Among them is a candidate who cheated in the exam and the rest seven helped her in doing so. The candidate was to pay Rs 30 lakh to the accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here