JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Session 2 Scores Likely Today, When & Where to Check

JEE Main Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 results are expected to be released today, August 6. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the final rank list and the session 2 result at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key will be out prior to the Read More
Here is a list of the top engineering colleges that accept score:
— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
— National Institute of Technology Karnataka
— Anna University
— Vellore Institute of Technology
— National Institute of Technology Rourkela
— Jadavpur University
— Institute of Chemical Technology
— National Institute of Technology Warangal
— Amrita School of Engineering
— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
— National Institute of Technology Calicut
— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
— Jamia Millia Islamia
— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
— Birla Institute of Technology & Science
— Amity University Noida
— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
— Siksha `O` Anusandhan
— Malaviya National Institute of Technology
— Delhi Technological University
— Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
— Birla Institute of Technology
— Aligarh Muslim University
— National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra
— SRM Institute of Science and Technology
— Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
— International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
— Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
— Manipal Institute of Technology
— National Institute of Technology Silchar
— National Institute of Technology Durgapur
— Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology
— PSG College of Technology
— College of Engineering Pune
— Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology
— Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology
— Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology
— Visvesvaraya Technological University
— Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi
— Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University
— Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University
— MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology
— Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Higher Education
— National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
— International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore
— Defence Institute of Advanced Technology
— Thiagarajar College of Engineering
— Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology
— Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati
— National Institute of Technology Raipur
Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on JEE Main 2022 session 2 score card link at the bottom right
Step 3: Log-in using required credentials
Step 4: Result appears, download and save
The JEE Main results 2022 are likely to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The top 2.5 lakh candidates of the JEE Main will be eligible to sit for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced 2022, the registrations of which will begin tomorrow, August 7 and will continue till August 11. The final rank list of JEE Main 2022 will be the combination of both the sessions.
The session 1 was held online in a computer-based test (CBT) format from June 23 to 29 and session 2 from July 25 to 30, at over 500 centers across India and abroad. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 provisional answer key was released earlier following which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any. The final answer key and results will be based on the same, that is, after considering all the objections raised by the aspirants.
In the JEE Main session 1 result, as many as 14 students obtained 100 percentile scores and are in the race to grab AIR 1. Students will get percentile score. Last year, the NTA had conducted the JEE Main in four sessions. The top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main 2022 will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced. In the February attempt, as many as 6 students secured 100 percentile, in March 13 students, in July, 17 students, and in the fourth one, 44 students secured full marks or first rank.
JEE Main Results 2022 LIVE Updates: From JEE Main result direct link to JEE Main toppers, from top engineering colleges to cut-off for JEE Advanced. Here is all you need to know about the engineering entrance exams.
