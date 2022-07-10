JEE Main Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are expected to be released today, July. Once out, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their ranks and scores at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will need their registration number as mentioned on their admit card to check the result.

Once the result is out, students can follow these steps to check their scorecard.

JEE Mains Session 1 result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link

Step 3. Key in the required information and click on submit.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

This year, there may be an increase in the minimum score needed to pass JEE Main. Experts estimate that the cut-off may reach the 90th percentile level. It’s likely that math, which was a little “tricky” last time, will determine the factor. The final JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key has also been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam was given in computer-based test (CBT) format from June 23 to June 29 at more than 500 centres in India and abroad as well as 22 exam cities. With the use of the marking scheme, candidates can utilise the final response to determine their likely scores.

JEE Main 2022 result: Top institutes accepting JEE Mains scores

NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

NIT Karnataka

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Jadavpur University

The JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key for the session 1 was released on July 2 after which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any. The final answer key has been released after taking into account the objections raised by the candidates. The JEE Main 2022 result, which is likely to be released today, will also be based on the final answer key. The final result will be in form of percentile scores which means the raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores.

