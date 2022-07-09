JEE Main 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: Results Expected Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Live now
JEE Main Results 2022 Session 1 LIVE Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 results are expected to be released today, July 9. Once out, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their ranks and scores at the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will need their registration number as mentioned on their admit card to check the Read More
Since this is the first session result of JEE Main 2022, the rank list will not be issued just yet and instead will be out after session 2 results are out. Here’s the step-by-step process of the tie-breaking policy-
— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,
— NTA score in physics,
— NTA score in chemistry,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,
— Candidate older in age,
— Application number in ascending order.
Based on National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), here are some of the top engineering colleges that accept JEE Main score:
— National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
— National Institute of Technology Karnataka
— Anna University
— Vellore Institute of Technology
— National Institute of Technology Rourkela
— Jadavpur University
— Institute of Chemical Technology
— National Institute of Technology Warangal
— Amrita School of Engineering
— Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
— National Institute of Technology Calicut
— Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
— Jamia Millia Islamia
— Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
— Birla Institute of Technology & Science
— Amity University Noida
— Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
— Siksha `O` Anusandhan
— Malaviya National Institute of Technology
— Delhi Technological University
As per the marking scheme, if more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded if candidates mark any of the correct options. If all options are correct, then four marks will be awarded to those who have attempted the question. If none of the answer options given for a particular question are found to be correct or the question is incorrect or dropped then the “percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.” One question asked in shift 1 of the exam conducted on June 24 had two right answers. In case a question has two correct answers and the candidate chooses one of them, then full marks will be given.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dropped four questions from the final answer key. One question was dropped from the first shift of JEE Main 2022 held on June 24 while one question was dropped from the first shift conducted on June 26. Two more questions were dropped from the second shift of the exam conducted on June 29. The IDs for the dropped questions are 101628, 101020, 501111, and 501121.
The results are yet to be declared, however, coaching institute Allen has declared that a student from their institute has topped the exam. Sneha Pareek has secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks and will be getting the rank 1 in JEE Main session 1, the coaching institute said…read more
🏆Perfect 𝟯𝟬𝟬 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝟯𝟬𝟬 𝗶𝗻 𝗝𝗘𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 (June Attempt)👉🏻ALLENite Sneha Pareek (2-Year Regular Classroom Course Student) showcases her brilliance with Perfect 300 Score!(As per candidate response sheet & correct answers by NTA)#ALLENKota #KotaCoaching pic.twitter.com/3xmu4Yz7xq
— ALLEN Career Institute (@ALLENkota) July 6, 2022
The results of the session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 are likely to be declared today. A official confirmation is yet to be announced. Once out, it can be accessed at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The minimum marks required to pass JEE Main could see a rise this year. As per experts, the cut-off could touch the 90 percentile score. Math, which was a little ‘tricky’ this time, is likely to be deciding the factor. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the final answer key of JEE Main 2022 session 1. The exam was held from June 23 to 29 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode at over 500 centers across India and abroad and 22 exam cities. Candidates can use the final answer to calculate their probable scores with the help of the marking scheme.
The JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key for the session 1 was released on July 2 after which candidates were asked to raise objections, if any. The final answer key has been released after taking into account the objections raised by the candidates. The JEE Main 2022 result, which is likely to be released today, will also be based on the final answer key. The final result will be in form of percentile scores which means the raw score obtained by students is converted into percentile scores.
