JEE Main Results Soon, Cut-off Likely to go Higher

Over 7.09 lakh students registered to appear for JEE Main session 3 which concluded on July 27. The preliminary answer key for the same has been released and the results are expected to be announced within 10 days. Most of the students who appeared for the engineering entrance exam in July have found the exam to be easy. Experts too ranked the exam to be lenient which means more students getting high marks and cut-off for IIT entrance JEE Advanced could go higher.

According to Nitin Vijay, MD Motion Education Kota, this session was easy as compared to the first and second so the cut-off for the third session can go a little higher. “If you get percentile up to 98 or more then students have chances of getting good NIT," said Vijay.

“In the third session, the chemistry was the easiest and scoring section of the paper as it was completely NCERT based. When we compare the first, second and third sessions of JEE Main 2021, we noticed that every subject had different difficulty levels. In the third session, the physics subject was noticed to be the easiest part but in previous sessions, the chemistry was the scoring one. Also, the third session was the easiest compared to the other two sessions," he added.

“The final cut off could be decided after all sessions of JEE Main 2021 are completed. The august session is yet to be held. Based on the level of JEE Main Paper-1 held in July and the earlier levels of papers held Feb and March attempts, the cut off in JEE Main 2021 to qualify for JEE Advanced 2021 is expected to be around 90 percentile for general category," said Ramesh Batlish, an expert from FIITJEE.

“Expected cut-off this year should be around 90. The number of students attempting exam has gone down due to COVID-19. In case a student does not get through an IIT or NIT, BITS and IIIT colleges, they can consider high-ranking private colleges too. Those who will be preparing for exam in August can consider chemistry to be a rank booster as it tends be more scoring," said Saurabh Kumar, director academics at Vidyamandir Coaching.

Last year the cut-off was at 90.37 percentile while in 2019 it was around 89.75 percentile for the unreserved category. Every year around the top 2.5 lakh students in JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.

