JEE Main Scam: Impersonators Took Engineering Entrance for Rs 15 Lakh, 7 Detained

CBI has detained seven people on allegations of trying to subvert the ongoing engineering entrance exams - JEE Main. Officials told News 18 that an initial investigation has revealed that Rs 15 lakh were being paid by candidates in exchange for someone else to take their test.

“Each candidate was asked for Rs 15 lakh. In return someone else would write their exam and assurance was given by the conspirators of a positive result," a source told news18.

A statement from CBI said that a case in this regard was registered on September 1 and subsequent raids were carried out at 20 locations in Delhi, NCR, Pune, and Jamshedpur. “Case was registered against a private company and others including its Directors, three employees and private persons(conduits)," CBI said.

CBI said that the private educational institution under the scanner had their touts, associates and staff posted at the JEE examination centre. The probe is on against those detained and some unnamed persons. At least one of the conspirators is from Bihar, as per officials.

JEE Main was earlier administrated by CBSE and is currently conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA was set up to make exams more scientifically oriented and transparent. The Agency claims to have scanners, identification checks among other provisions to stop such frauds. Every year, nearly 10 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main which not only allows admission to undergraduate level engineering courses but also is a gateway to IIT entrance - JEE Advanced.

