JEE Main Session 1 Result This Weekend: Know How Are Scores, Ranks Calculated

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing its Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main results soon. If sources are to be believed then the result can be expected by this weekend. Over 7 lakh students who took their engineering entrance exams need to keep their admit cards handy to check their scores. The score cards will be issued at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

In their JEE Main results, students will get a percentile score. Percentile scores are comparative marking. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

Why Normalisation?

NTA may conduct examinations on multiple dates, generally in two sessions per day. The candidates will be given different sets of questions per session and it is quite possible that in spite of all efforts of maintaining equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be exactly the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one. In order to overcome such a situation, “normalization procedure based on percentile score” will be used, NTA said in the official notice.

JEE Main 2022: Tie Breaking Policy

— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,

— NTA score in physics,

— NTA score in chemistry,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,

— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,

— Candidate older in age,

— Application number in ascending order

JEE Main 2022: Correct Score Based on Final Answer Key

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. In the final answer key, NTA has omitted four questions. One question was dropped from the first shift of JEE Main 2022 held on June 24 while one question was dropped from the first shift conducted on June 26. Two more questions were dropped from the second shift of the exam conducted on June 29. The IDs for the dropped questions are 101628, 101020, 501111, and 501121. These answers had more than one correct options and students who have ticked any of the correct options will get marks.

