JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card Likely Today, Amid Demand for Postponement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slip and admit card for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main session 2. This is the last session for the engineering entrance exam. The NTA has returned to two attempts after having four sessions last year. JEE Main 2022 session 2 is scheduled to be held from July 21 to 30.

NTA had earlier extended the application deadline for the JEE Main session 2 twice by giving an extra chance to candidates to apply again. This had raised speculations of the exam being postponed. More so because of the constant demand from JEE aspirants seeking fresh dates. Candidates demand that there should be more time between session 1 and session 2.

After Session 1, many students had taken to Twitter claiming there were too many issues in the session 1 exam from tech glitches to floods to Agnipath protests which led to many candidates having to skip the national-level exam. These students want either postponement of session 2 or an extra attempt for those impacted during session 1.

The exam is also being held between the first-ever common entrance exams for universities CUET. This, claim students, confuse them as the preparation for both exams have different syllabus and exam pattern.

Previous batch All students were passed without giving exam Got 4 attempts

Batch who studied 2 years online gave the toughest board exam ever and got only 2 attempts of JEE with a gap of only 20 days

Injustice at its peak #JEEMain @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA#JEEAspirantsFutureMatters — Abhinav Gupta (@abhinav_g21) July 17, 2022

Sir please postpone The session 2 of #JEEMain . Every year NTA just want to get rid of their responsibility. Please look into the matter

No proper time given.

No proper schedule followed

No proper management in centres.

Just 10 days between result and 2nd session.

Please help🚩 — Y.D (@yd__hustler21) July 18, 2022

#jee is major exam deciding future of students so please postpone it for atleast 30days.#JEEStudentsWantsJustice#PostponeJEEMains2022#JeeAspirantsFutureMatters — Shivam Prakash (@18shivamprakash) July 17, 2022

As many as 14 students have scored 100 percentile score in this session and are in the run for the top rank. Rank 1 will be announced after the declaration of JEE Main session 2 exams. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1. The engineering entrance exam was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities. A total number of 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy, independent observers, and two national coordinators were deployed at the exam centers to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

