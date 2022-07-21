JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to Download Hall Ticket, City Intimation Slip

Live now
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card LIVE Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 2 today. Students who registered for the engineering entrance can download their hall from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held from July 25 onwards. The admit card will have details including the name of the city of exam, venue, Read More
NTA has revised the exam pattern for this year. It has introduced negative marking in section B of the engineering entrance. One mark will deducted for every wrong attempt in that section. The computer-based exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours and will comprise of 90 questions of which 75 will be compulsory. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every right answer.
Once the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card is released, students will get to know details including exam centre, time, and slot among others. Students, however, must ensure it is error-free. They need to check the details written on admit card and in case of any error, report to NTA. This includes–
— Exam centre name and address
— Personal details and the spellings
— Subject names
— Exam dates
— Covid-19 guidelines
As many as 6,29,778 students will take the JEE Main 2022 session 2 scheduled to begin from Monday. “Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is going to be commenced from July 25 onwards for 629778 candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 Cities Outside India,” said NTA.
West Bengal state topper in the JEE Main Session 1 Ashutosh Agarwal who has scored 99.99 percentile score claims to have achieved the feat not only through consistent studies but by also keeping his brain fresh. He says he took a power nap at the exam centre. He reached the exam centre earlier and even took a 15-minutes power nap before the engineering entrance commenced to “freshen his mind.” “During the exam, I reached the center prior 45 minutes and took a small nap of 15 minutes there only. When I woke up, I was in a fresh mood to take the exam and did a quick revision and by 3 PM,” he said.
Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Search for admit card of session 2 link and click on it
Step 3: Enter your credentials
Step 4: Download, save, take a print out
Rank 1:IIT Madras
Rank 2:IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: NIT Trichy
Rank 9:IIT Hyderabad
Rank 10: NIT Karnataka
As many as 14 students have scored 100 percentile score in this session and are in the run for the top rank. Rank 1 will be announced after the declaration of JEE Main session 2 exams. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1. The engineering entrance exam was conducted at 588 examination centers in 407 cities.
The engineering entrance exams which were to begin on July 21 will now be held from July 25 onwards. The postponement, according to the official, was made in order to maintain a sufficient buffer between the conclusion of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) first phase and the start of JEE (Main). The first phase of CUET will take place from July 15 to July 20.
A total of 6,29,778 candidates have registered for the session 2 or July session of JEE Main 2022. This is a drop from session 1 when as many as 8,72,432 candidates were registered. The registered candidates for session 2 also include those who took JEE Main in session 1 and want to improve their scores.
JEE Main candidates are now demanding an extra attempt. Students claim that the JEE Main first attempt was marred by several issues including server errors, Agnipath protest. and the Assam flood. The students have said that either the remaining exams be postponed or another attempt is provided.
— NTA score in mathematics, followed by,
— NTA score in physics,
— NTA score in chemistry,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the exam,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in mathematics,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in physics,
— Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in chemistry,
— Candidate older in age,
— Application number in ascending order
The JEE Main results will have percentile score. This means, marks obtained by students are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.
Students who clear JEE Main are eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses at engineering colleges while those who get rank in the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release admit cards or hall tickets for the engineering entrance exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
A total of 6,29,778 candidates have registered for the session 2 or July session of JEE Main 2022. This is a drop from session 1 when as many as 8,72,432 candidates were registered. The registered candidates for session 2 also include those who took JEE Main in session 1 and want to improve their scores. While calculating the final result, the best attempt marks will be calculated.
