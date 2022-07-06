JEE Main Session 2 Application Window Reopens, Will Exam be Postponed?

Amid demands for an extra attempt by engineering aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application process for JEE Main 2022 session 2. Students have been demanding an extra attempt at JE Main as many students could not appear for JEE Main session 1 due to several reasons. While students claim that the transport facility in their area was marred by the Agnipath protest, many from Assam could not take exams due to floods in their area. Further, on the last JEE Main 2022 exam section 144 was imposed in Rajasthan which created confusion among students. A large number of students take JEE Main from Rajasthan, especially Kota which is hub of coaching.

Now, as a response to the growing demand, NTA has reopened the application process so those who missed the exam due to any reason could reappear for it in the second session. This year, NTA is holding two sessions only. Last year the exam was held in four sessions as a relief for students affected by covid-19. While the pandemic is still looming large, it is much control now after two years hence the relaxation was rolled back.

As per the latest notice, the application window will remain open till July 9 up till 11 PM. Students can pay the fee till July 9 at 11:50 PM. Candidates whose fee has not been paid will not be considered. Since the application deadline has been pushed, the advanced city intimation slips and admit cards too have been postponed. This has further, raised concerns if the exam as a whole has been postponed.

So far, NTA has not announced any postponement of the exams, despite demands from students. JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to 30.

According to the exam analysis of session 1, mathematics was the toughest section and chemistry was the easiest. Experts predict that cut-off for top colleges could rise to 90 percentile score.

The candidates who have applied for JEE Main session 1 and want to appear for JEE Main session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the exam, and cities for session 2 and pay the examination fees.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600. For female candidates, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates, from India, the fee is Rs 325. For foreign students, it is Rs 3000. While for female, third gender, SC, ST, PwD candidates from abroad, the fee is Rs 1500.

