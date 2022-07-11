JEE Main Session 2 Applications Form Reopen Again, Demand For Extra Attempt Intensifies

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again reopened the application form for the JEE Main 2022 session 2. This is the second time the application form has been reopened. Now, students can apply for the JEE Main 2022 session 2 till July 12. The application process will remain open till 11:50 PM. Students who have not applied yet for the second session can do so at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The application process has been reopened after students have been demanding a delay in the session 2 exams as well as an extra attempt. Students have alleged that there had to face difficulty during the session 1 exam. Some students faced technical glitches during exams while others could not attend the exams due to reasons including floods in Assam, Agnipath protest in north India, section 144 imposed in Rajasthan after the murder in Udaipur.

“It has been decided to provide another opportunity to candidates who could not apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 due to various reasons. The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE Main portal in due course,” said NTA in an official notice.

Students, however, are not satisfied with this and want an extension on exam dates.

What is this now! What wrong have we 2022 jee aspirants have done no doubt some students got 100 percentile this year but it’s not just about full percentile but those students who got 50-70 could have got better, hell this is india #JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt #JEEMains2022 pic.twitter.com/UbKioPCFag — Upasana (@GaurSwatantra) July 11, 2022

#JEEMainsExtraAttemptForAll #JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt Along with Twitter campaign you also need to flood honourable PM’s residence & PMO with letters demanding an extra attempt or reasonable gap between both attempts. If you convinced him, anything can be possible. — Bhaskar Singh (@imSbhaskar) July 10, 2022

#JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt

It isn’t students failure not able to give their best shot in Jee Mains first sesson . It’s the failure of Nta authority for not conducting an exam properly pic.twitter.com/X60xwA64P0 — Akshit Kumar (@AkshitK52542335) July 10, 2022

Previous batch All students were passed without giving exam Got 4 attempts

Batch who studied 2 years online gave the toughest board exam ever and got only 2 attempts of JEE with a gap of only 20 days

Injustice at its peak#JEEMains2022 #JEEMains2022ExtraAttempt #NEETUG2022 — JEEMainExtraAttempt (@PriRoot66fan) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, NTA has declared the results for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 today. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for the exam of which 13 students have obtained 100 percentile scores and are in the race of getting rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2022.

