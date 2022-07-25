JEE Main Session 2 Day 1 Analysis: Tough Maths Could Put Off Some Students, Physics Had More but Easy Numericals: Experts

Like in the June session, in the JEE Main session 2 or JEE Main July session too, the mathematics section continued to be the toughest among sections. For students whose basics or not clear or those who got twisted in the language of some of the tricky questions, mathematics could be a point to lose marks.

Questions were asked from all chapters with an emphasis on chapters of conic sections and algebra. Weightage was given to chapters including vectors, matrices, probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra. Calculus was given less weightage, informed Ramesh Batlish, Head FIITJEE Noida.

“A majority opinion about the paper was that of a moderate difficulty level. Topic coverage in all three subjects was extensive. The paper contained some challenging questions. For a large section of students, the Mathematics part was moderate. As usual, some questions involved lengthy calculations,” Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash BYJU’S.

Physics had more numerical than theory

According to experts, after mathematics, physics was comparatively tougher among sections and chemistry was the easiest of the three. “There were a couple of questions taken directly from the NCERT book. Numerical type questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numerical were simple formula-based questions,” said Sharma.

According to Batlish, questions asked from electrostatics, magnetism, current electricity, and modern physics. “Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. In General class 11 topics specifically, mechanics was given more weightage. Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked,” he said.

In chemistry, physical chemistry and inorganic chemistry were given more weightage compared to organic chemistry. Numerical-based questions from physical chemistry were easy. Inorganic chemistry had questions mostly from NCERT.

The majority of questions in the numerical value-based section were from physical chemistry. The entire paper was NCERT-based. Covering NCERT and its examples would be the key to scoring good marks. Chapters like Biomolecules, Environmental chemistry besides regular topics found due represented in the paper, informed Sharma.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here