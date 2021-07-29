JEE Main Session 3 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Main Session 3 answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can raise their objections till July 31. Students need to upload relevant documents substantiating their claims. They will also have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. If the claim made by the candidate is accepted, then the fee will be reimbursed.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

JEE Main Answer key 2021: How to Raise Objections

In order to raise an objection in the Main Session 3 answer key of JEE 2021, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink related to challenging the answer key. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: The JEE Main answer key 2021 will appear on a new page

Step 5: The answer key will include the question IDs and the correctanswer. Select the question ID for challenging a particular question

Step 6: Attach all relevant documents to prove and support your claim

Step 7: Pay the fees depending upon the number of questions you have challenged

Step 8: Hit the submit button after successfully completing the payment and take a screenshot of the page for your reference

The JEE Main Session 3 exam was held on July 2, July 22, July 25 and July 27. The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was between 9 AM to 12 PM while the second shift started at 3 PM and concluded at 6 PM. The JEE Main Session 4 exam is scheduled for August 26, August 27, August 31, September 1 and September 2.

