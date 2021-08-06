JEE Main Result LIVE Updates: Scorecards Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Final Answer Key Out

JEE Main Session 3 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main session 3 results 2021 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the final answer key for the exam on its official website. This was the first exam after the COVID-19 and experts believe the cut-off for the JEE Advanced could go higher as most of the students have found the exam to be easier than earlier.
Over 7.09 lakh students registered to appear for JEE Main session 3 which concluded on July 27. With easier questions, experts believe that students who had prepared throughout the pandemic will be able to easily improve their score which would lead to tougher competition. This was the first time when JEE Main is being held four times a year.
In February result as many as nine students had obtained 100 percentile score while in March, as many as 13 students obtained 100 percentile. In the March attempt, Kavya Chopra from Delhi created history by becoming the first female student ever to score 300/300 score and topping the engineering entrance exam.
JEE Main Result 2021: Weeding out rule
Students need to download their scorecard from the official website, nta.ac.in, and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The printout will be the candidates' official scorecard. NTA does not keep a record of JEE Main 2021 results up to 90 days from the date of declaration of result.
JEE Main result 2021: UPSEE Also through JEE
From this year onwards, all programmes under Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE), which was conducted by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will also be conducted by National Testing Agency with effect from 2021 onwards. For the Academic Year (2021), Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow will use the score sheet of JEE (Main) for admission to BTech, BArch, MTech (integrated) courses in its affiliated colleges across Uttar Pradesh.
JEE Main Results 2021: What happens if there is a tie?
In case two students score the same marks or have a tie, NTA will follow a tie-breaker policy to calculate rank. In case total marks are the same -
Step 1: Students having more marks in maths will get better ranks if marks still remain the same
Step 2: One scoring better in Physics will be ranked better if the tie persists
Step 3: Chemistry marks will be considered to break tie if marks still remain the same
Step 4: Candidates having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses
JEE Main Result 2021: How to download final answer key
Step 1: visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘JEE (Main) FINAL ANSWER KEY’.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, where you will have to login using your username and password.
Step 4: Final Answer Key of JEE Main Exam 2021 will open on a new page.
Step 5: Download and take a print of it for your future reference.
JEE Main result 2021: How to calculate Marks based on the final answer key?
Students can easily calculate their scores based on the answer key. As per the JEE Main marking scheme, students can give themselves four marks for every right answer and deduct one mark for every wrong one. In the numerical section, however, there will be no negative marking.
JEE Main Session 3 result 2021 LIVE updates: Last year the cut-off was at 90.37 percentile while in 2019 it was around 89.75 percentile for the unreserved category. Every year around the top 2.5 lakh students in JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.
