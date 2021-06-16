JEE Main Postponement Effect: From OJEE to BITSAT 2021 Know Revised Status Engineering Entrance Exams

Various states have postponed the undergraduate engineering entrance exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision has been made to prioritise the students’ safety. Not only the exam dates have been postponed, but the application deadline has either been extended or deferred. Revised dates for JEE Main are expected to be announced to June end.

From the Odisha Joint Engineering Entrance (OJEE) examination to Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET), check the list of various state engineering entrance exams that has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

BITSAT 2021: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has postponed the admission test for integrated first-degree programmes till further notice. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from June 24 to 29 but will now be held in July-August. The deadline for submission of the BITSAT 2021 application form has also been extended till 5 pm on June 30.

TSECET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the registration deadline for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2021 till June 24 with a late fee of Rs 500. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 1.

OJEE 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has also been postponed till further notice. The revised schedule will be notified after assessing the situation, in the first week of July. The exam was supposed to be conducted between June 17 and June 24 in a computer-based test mode. The application deadline has also been extended till July 12.

UPCET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2021 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs like BTech, BArch, BPharm, BHMCT and MPharm programmes has been deferred due to the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on June 15. The last date to submit the UPCET 2021 application has also been extended till June 20.

COMEDK UGET 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK) has postponed the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20 but will now be conducted on September 14 in two sessions. The last date to submit the application form is till July 31.

SRMJEE 2021: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has started the phase 2 registration for the engineering entrance exam on its official portal. The application can be submitted till June 20 and the exam will be held on June 29 and 30 in 3 slots. The exam schedule has been preponed.

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination board is likely to conduct the engineering entrance exam on July 11 in pen and paper mode. The admit card will be released on July 6, tentatively.

KEAM 2021: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 exam will be conducted on July 24 in pen and paper mode at various centres across the state. The registration for the same will conclude on June 30. Students can submit their application by visiting the official portal.

MHT CET 2021: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021 application process has started on June 8 and will conclude on July 7. Candidates can also apply from July 8 to 15 but with with a late fee. The exam schedule for admission to various undergraduate programmes will be announced soon.

AMUEE 2021: The Aligarh Muslim University entrance exam for BTech and BArch admission that was scheduled to be held on June 27 has been postponed. The revised schedule will be released soon.

