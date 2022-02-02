JEE Main to State-Level Tests: Know Engineering Entrance Exam Schedule 2022

The exam schedules of several engineering entrances have been released. Right from the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main conducted for engineering college admissions on a national level to other government and private entrances, here is the exam schedule of engineering entrances for 2022.

JEE Main 2022: The application notification is expected to be released soon in February. NTA is, however, yet to give an official confirmation. The exam pattern will be provided by the agency is expected to continue. It is, however, likely to remain as per last year meaning it will be held four times and feature internal options.

GUJCET: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 registration has begun on January 25 and will continue till February 5. Eligible candidates can apply at gujcet.gseb.org. The exam will be held in three languages — English, Hindi, and Gujarati. Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300 as application fee.

WBJEE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) application process is closed. The last date to apply was January 16. The exam will be held on April 23 and the admit cards will be issued from April 18.

VITEE: The Vellore institute of technology (VIT) has commenced the application process at the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in for its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal. The last date to register is yet to be announced by the institute. The computer-based test will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes and feature questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and English aptitude.

AEEE: The Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) will be held tentatively in March and May 2022. The application process has already begun. The BTech courses are offered at the institutes’ campuses in Amritapuri, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai. Candidates who have cleared class 12 with 60 per cent marks are eligible to apply. The registration fee is Rs 1000.

TS EAMCET: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) application process is expected to begin in May 2022. The exact date is yet to be announced by the exam conducting authorities. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad and is conducted for admission to various engineering and medical courses offered by Telangana-based institutes.

SRMJEE: SRM’s second phase of applications for its engineering entrance exam — SRMJEE will continue till April 18 and the third phase on June 20. The first phase is already over. The exam for the second phase applicants will be on April 23 and 24 while for the third phase, it will be on June 25 and 26. The entrance exam will be a 2 hour 30-minute remote proctored exam and will feature questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, or biology.

BITSAT: BITS Pilani is yet to begin the application process and is likely to do so by April. “Details about BITSAT-2022 will be available soon on the website," reads the official website. The exam will be a computer-based test to be held for 3 hours featuring objective-type questions from physics, chemistry, English, logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology.

OJEE: The application process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 is likely to begin by February. The entrance test is conducted for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering and management institutions in the state.

