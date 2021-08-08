JEE Main Topper Aims at Developing Technology to Save Environment, Shares Exam Preparation Tips

Ruchir Bansal has obtained a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains session 3. He is among 17 students out of over 7 lakh to have obtained the top rank in the engineering entrance exam. Delhi native, Bansal, now wants to use his intellect in helping the environment.

“It’s a rapidly developing field and with the current state in our world, I think the only way to help people is to develop new technologies to stop the constant degradation that is happening all around," says he.

The teenager is now preparing for JEE advanced - the entrance exam for the IITs. He aims to study at IIT-Delhi and pursue BTech in Computer Science.

He told news18.com that throughout the past two years, his focus has been on the JEE Advanced. He claims to have been given 10 hours daily for preparation for the engineering entrance test. “10 hours a day is important if you want to get a good rank," he says.

Sharing his strategies for the preparation for the engineering exam he says “speed and revision" are two of the most important things. “Focus on NCERT is absolutely crucial. Chemistry is the most important subject. Many students seem to neglect it, however, I paid extra attention to chemistry and it really helped. For physics and math, I did a lot of written practice. This is very important to gain speed as the number of questions is high and the time is less. Speed is the essence of cracking the exam. That was my primary focus."

Ruchir also attended JEE coaching at Vidya Mandir Classes (VMC). He says, “How you revise the things that you have already studied make the most difference. So my teacher proposed certain methodologies of revision such as not opening my register and call everything by memory, writing it down three times so that it fit it. Besides, I made my own formula notebooks. That was very helpful."

“I didn’t prepare separately for boards, however, I focussed a lot on the computer science syllabus in school. JEE was my primary focus in 11th and 12th classes," he concludes.

A student of CBSE-affiliated Sanskriti School, Delhi, he says his school was extremely helpful with his engineering preparations. “Surprisingly my school supported me with the JEE Main preparation. Sometimes my classes at school would clash with the VMC classes but they would allow me to leave that class and later supply me with recording so that I wouldn’t fall behind either with board syllabus or JEE Main preparation," says Ruchir.

He also gave the February and March attempts of JEE Main. While in the first attempt he secured 99.96 percentile, in the second one, he scored 99.91 percentile. “After the first attempt, basically the purpose of JEE Main was fulfilled, like getting a good enough rank to get into any of the top colleges, but the main focus was JEE Advanced," he adds.

While his father is an IRS officer in customs, his mother is a homemaker. He has an elder brother who has passed out from IIT Delhi with CS in 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here