JEE Main Toppers Share Tips to Attempt Engineering Entrance Exam

The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to begin on August 26 and will continue till September 2. More than seven lakh candidates have registered to appear for the JEE Main 2021 fourth session. This session will be for both BE, BTech, and BArch, BPlanning courses. This is the last chance for candidates to increase their score in engineering entrance, if you are one of these aspirants, here are tips from those who have already obtained already topped their exams.

Writing Practice Givesn an Edge

Vijaywada based, P Veera Siva scored 99.80 per cent in the February attempt and 99.81 per cent in the second attempt. Both his parents are farmers. He also has a brother who is studying in Guntur degree college while his sister is married.

“As for chemistry, NCERT is the most important. Not just reading, I also used to write everything. I read from the different sources given by my teachers. I used to study for 6-7 hours daily. Initially, I focussed on advanced, it is only last month that I started preparing for Mains as we have now got more time on Advanced," says Veera Siva.

‘Focus on NCERT’

K Rahul Naidu, who hails from Vijayawada who has scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021 aims to pursue BTech in Computer Science as the “current situation needs its", he says. While his mother is a school teacher, his father is a small businessman. Advising his peers he said, focussing on NCERT syllabus should be the priority.

‘Focus on Examplers’

Gourab Das from Bengaluru secured 99.85 per cent in February and in March he scored 99.86 per cent. He will be shifting to the US this year with his family. His father has been working there for the past three years as a project manager at IBM. He has applied to colleges in the US and is keen on studying computer engineering. However, he will apply for JEE Advanced. He has twin sisters who are studying in class 9. His mother is a school teacher.

“I was always preparing for JEE Advanced but primarily switched to JEE Mains two months before the exam. I focussed a lot on NCERT as I believe that is the single most focussed resource for mains. I also practised many problems which came in previous exams," says Gaurab.

‘Mock Test Preparations can Prepare You Well’

Hyderabad-based Lokesh Reddy says reading NCERT is crucial apart from writing mock exams. Like others, he also focussed on previous years’ papers and dedicated 8-10 hours per day to the preparation of the exam. He too aims to study computer science at IIT Bombay. “Both my parents are government school teachers," says he. In the March attempt, Lokesh got 99.96 per cent and in February, he got 99.99 per cent.

