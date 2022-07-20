JEE Main West Bengal Topper Took Power Nap at Exam Centre, Scores 99.99 Percentile

West Bengal state topper in the JEE Main Session 1 Ashutosh Agarwal from Kolkata has secured 99.99 percentile score in the engineering entrance exam on his first try. He claims to have achieved this feat not only through consistent studies but by also keeping his brain fresh. To ensure he is at his best, he claims to have slept at the exam centre.

The 18-year-old claims he reached the exam centre earlier and even took a 15-minutes power nap before the engineering entrance commenced to “freshen his mind”. In a conversation with News18.com, the topper said, “During the exam, I reached the center prior 45 minutes and took a small nap of 15 minutes there only. When I woke up, I was in a fresh mood to take the exam and did a quick revision and by 3 PM.”

Not only on the exam day but throughout his preparation, the topper had trained his mind and body along with working on academics. During his preparations, he accustomed his body clock to that of the exam. He took mock tests from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm which was his exam slot. This helped him give his best shot on the exam day. Throughout his studies, he prioritized his sleep too. An 8-hour sleep was a must for him while he took breaks after every two hours, he told news18.com.

“I used to take proper breaks in between my study sessions. In one sitting, I used to study for two hours maximum followed by short 10-15 mins breaks. Proper eight hours of sleep was also a must for me. In the evening, I also used to go out to play badminton or cricket,” he said.

Ashutosh also focused on clearing his backlogs while studying newer topics. “Only if the topic seemed less important, I would mark it to study later. Mock tests are a must, at least 20-30 mock tests before the exam covering the entire syllabus,” he added.

Tech Glitch During Exam

He informed that he faced technical glitches in the exam. He said his mouse was not working properly and he had to click it thrice or twice to make it work, however, he remained “calm in that stage and didn’t lose focus.”

During the exam, he said he attempted the chemistry section first, “since it can be done fastest and consumes less time. If you’re able to complete it in 30-35 minutes, then you have better scope in the paper. I attempted chemistry first, then math, and physics at the last,” he said.

Used Telegram to Exchange Notes

The topper’s focus now is on the IIT entrance, JEE Advanced. He is aiming to study at IIT in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, or Kharagpur. His course of preference is computer science. For JEE Main, he claims that he has already covered his basics and now is trying to improve his exam-taking skills by attempting mock tests. He has enrolled with Vedantu for his JEE Main and Advanced preparations.

The topper informed that he had distanced himself from social media during his preparation but joined groups of like-minded people to share notes and preparation tips. “I do not use Instagram or Facebook because they act as a distraction. In my preparation period, I only used Telegram,” he claimed.

He had also appeared in the physics and chemistry Olympiad, and KVPY too, wherein he secured a rank of 383. “I think Olympiads are more difficult but they definitely prepare you for further exams,” he added.

Ashutosh’s mother is a homemaker, his father is a chief manager at an Indian bank. He also has a younger brother, Krishna who has passed 10th class this year. But it was his uncles who motivated him to take up engineering. “I have uncles who are engineers and studied at IIT. They are the ones who motivated me and inspired me to choose this field. I hope to be like them or do something innovative in the field of science,” said

