JEE Mains 2020 Toppers: List of 24 Students Who Scored 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 on Friday night. A total of 24 students scored 100 percentile in the JEE Mains results. The NTA JEE Main Exam 2020 was held between September 1 to 6 amid Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates, who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020, can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nic.in.

Here's a list of the 24 students who scored 100 percentile:

1. Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh

2. Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh

3. Y S S Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh

4. Chirag Falor from Delhi (NCT)

5. Gurkirat Singh from Delhi (NCT)

6. Laksh Gupta from Delhi (NCT)

7. Nishant Agarwal from Delhi (NCT)

8. Tushar Sethi from Delhi (NCT)

9. Nisarga Chadha from Gujarat

10. Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana

11. Harshvardhan Agarwal from Haryana

12. Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra

13. Akhil Agarwal from Rajasthan

14. Akhil Jain from Rajasthan

15. Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan

16. R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan

17. Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy

18. Chukka Tanuja from Telangana

19. Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana

20. Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana

21. Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana

22. Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana

23. Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana

24. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana