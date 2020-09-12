JEE Mains 2020 Toppers: List of 24 Students Who Scored 100 Percentile
The candidates, who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020, can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 on Friday night. A total of 24 students scored 100 percentile in the JEE Mains results. The NTA JEE Main Exam 2020 was held between September 1 to 6 amid Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates, who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020, can check their scores on the official website at jeemain.nic.in.
Here's a list of the 24 students who scored 100 percentile:
1. Landa Jitendra from Andhra Pradesh
2. Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh
3. Y S S Narasimha Naidu from Andhra Pradesh
4. Chirag Falor from Delhi (NCT)
5. Gurkirat Singh from Delhi (NCT)
6. Laksh Gupta from Delhi (NCT)
7. Nishant Agarwal from Delhi (NCT)
8. Tushar Sethi from Delhi (NCT)
9. Nisarga Chadha from Gujarat
10. Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana
11. Harshvardhan Agarwal from Haryana
12. Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra
13. Akhil Agarwal from Rajasthan
14. Akhil Jain from Rajasthan
15. Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan
16. R Muhender Raj from Rajasthan
17. Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy
18. Chukka Tanuja from Telangana
19. Deeti Yeshash Chandra from Telangana
20. Morreddigari Likhith Reddy from Telangana
21. Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh from Telangana
22. Rongala Arun Siddardha from Telangana
23. Shiva Krishna Sagi from Telangana
24. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha from Telangana
