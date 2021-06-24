JEE Mains 2021 Dates for Pending Sessions Expected Soon, Exams Likely in July

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is finalising the dates for the engineering entrance exam - Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Mains. This year, JEE Main was to be held four times. While two sessions have already been held, the remaining sessions which were scheduled to be held in April and May are yet to take place.

Talking to news18.com, the NTA has informed that the exam dates are being finalized and will be announced shortly. Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also said that he will be addressing queries of students related to board exams tomorrow evening. While the board exams have been cancelled, it is expected that Pokhriyal may announce dates for JEE Main and NEET.

Several reports have suggested that the JEE Main pending exams will begin from July 17. While the NTA has denied circling on any exam dates, sources in the ministry have informed that the exam will take place in July. Once exams in July are over, the next session will be held within a gap of about 25 days and both sessions will conclude by July.

A final decision will be announced by the Ministry of Education soon after reviewing the Covid-19 process across the country.

“The pending editions of JEE-Mains are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with a fortnight’s gap between the two tests. NEET is likely to be pushed to September," the source told PTI. On an average, around 9 to 10 lakh students appear for JEE Main attempt each year.

The JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) cannot be held either without the JEE Mains as students who sit for JEE Advanced have to qualify for the Mains exam first. The top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Mains can only appear for the JEE Advanced.

The Education Ministry is also expected to take a call on the NEET exams soon as well. The CBSE board results will be declared by July 31. Before finalizing the dates, experts are also being consulted to avoid a clash of exams with other entrance exams or the board exams results. Now that the exam result date is out, a conclusive decision regarding both the common entrance exams should be finalised soon.

