JEE Mains 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement Amid Agnipath Protests, Says 'Situation is Real Bad'

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022 is scheduled to start tomorrow, June 23. Aspirants who are set to appear for the engineering entrance exam this year are demanding a further postponement due to the protests against the union government’s Agnipath scheme. Many have flooded social media platforms expressing discontent by using the hashtag #PostponeJEEMain2022 and are tagging the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and NTA to make their voices heard.

Protests have erupted in Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana against the newly introduced Agnipath scheme. In addition, the farmer’s body, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a nationwide protest against the scheme on June 24.

Students are also demanding a delay in the JEE Main 2022 considering the devastating floods in Assam that have affected lakhs of people there. Due to these reasons, many fear that the situation isn’t safe for them to reach the examination centre and appear for JEE Main 2022.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “If the protests continue, all exams should at least be postponed to ensure students are not injured. The situation is real bad as of now, public transport is being damaged, roads are jam packed. What would the common man do in case!” while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An aspirant highlighted how massive floods have affected Assam and destroyed infrastructure while demanding a postponement in the JEE Main 2022 exam date.

“Sir my exam is on 24th and centre (3rd choice ) is 170 km away from where I live and so many trains are not running and buses are burnt. Sir I request you plz postpone JEE,” wrote another Twitter user.

“Please tell us your arrangements for safety so that aspirants all around the country have some relief. You’ve only released the admit card and said nothing else to reassure troubled students,” a student asked while tagging NTA.

The session 1 of the exam will be conducted from June 23 to 29 while session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30. Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 was slated to begin on June 20, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, had postponed the date to June 23. It has also released the admit card on June 21.

