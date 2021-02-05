JEE Mains to Clash with CBSE Board Exams in May, Students Worried

Two of the major examinations for a Class 12 student aspiring to be an engineer, JEE Mains and CBSE Board Exams, have become a topic for worry this year. The students who have opted for Maths-Biology choice for their CBSE Class 12 Board Exams are left in a confusion after the announcement of the date sheet. This is because, the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam for Biology is scheduled to take place on May 24, whereas the final session of Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) will begin from the same date. The JEE (Mains) are scheduled for May 24 to May 28.

The students, as well as teachers, are requesting the National Testing Agency to delay the JEE (Mains) May dates so that it becomes easy for aspirants to appear in both the exams. NTA has already given the dates for all the sessions of JEE (Main) exam to be conducted in the year 2021. It will be conducted from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

This has become more complicated for students in Tamil Nadu, where the admission into engineering colleges is based on the marks scored by a student in Class 12 Board Exams. Therefore, students are looking forward to appearing for the JEE (Mains) May session after the conclusion of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams.

CBSE, on its part, have avoided the clashing of dates for students who have Computer Science as their subject. The CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Exam 2021 is scheduled for May 29, a day after JEE (Main) May session concludes.

NTA has decided that students who have their Biology Exam on May 24 will not be allotted the same date for JEE (Mains). Such students will be appearing for the JEE (Mains) May Session 2021 from dates between May 25 and May 28.